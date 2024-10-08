I slept on a Japanese floor mattress — 3 I'd buy in today's Amazon Prime Day sale

As a sleep writer, I know that the October Prime Day deals are a great time to shop for Japanese Floor Mattresses. I recently slept on Amazon's best-selling Japanese Floor Mattress by MAXYOYO, and you can now save up to 45% on the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress at Amazon, with a queen reduced from $168.89 down to $93.49. With the holidays coming up, this is a space-saving sleep solution when there are no guest beds to spare.

Thankfully, there are plenty of other Prime Day deals on Japanese floor mattresses if you're in need of a guest bed on the fly. While you can find plenty of guest beds in this year's best mattress guide, we know that not everyone has the space (or budget) for a brand new mattress.

That's where Japanese floor mattresses come in handy. When I tested out the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable and supportive it was, so I've rounded up the top three floor mattress discounts to shop in today's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals.

1. The MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress: was from $69.99 now from $59.99 at Amazon

Recently, I tried this best-selling Japanese floor mattress, and was surprised by how comfortable yet supportive this 4" thick futon was. While the instructions say you should let it expand for around 48 hours, in my experience, it's ready to sleep on in just a few hours. And it comes with a dust cover and a handy storage bag so you can fold it away when not in use. The discount on the MAXYOYO Japanese Floor mattress varies depending on which size and color you pick, so I recommend clicking through to explore all the deals available. Last month, a queen size in an off-white shade was 35% off, bringing the list price of $168.89 down to $109.99. However, it's now 45% off at $93.49. (And you can find plenty of cheaper queen sizes in different shades.) Free shipping and 30-day returns are also available.

2. FULI Japanese Futon Mattress: was from $178 now from $142.40 at Amazon

Another Amazon best seller, the FULI Japanese Futon Mattress boasts an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 3,500 customer reviews. It's thinner and slightly more expensive than the MAXYOYO mattress, but it does come with a moisture-wicking quilted cotton cover — good news if your guest room has a tendency to overheat. Currently, a 20% off Prime Day deal takes a queen size down from $268 to $214.40.

3. DoCred 4" Japanese Floor Mattress in Deep Black:was from $78.86 now from $63.97 at Amazon

The DoCred Japanese Floor Mattress is both a thicker and cheaper alternative to the FULI Mattress. It features high-density foam filling, a 4" depth, and a storage bag with bandages to make clearing up after guests easier than ever. While there has been some customer reviews complaining about the size, most reviewers have praised the comfort and ease of folding. Currently, a queen size is 20% off at

$95.65 (was $119.56).

What are Japanese floor mattresses?

In short, Japanese floor mattresses are essentially thick sleeping pads that resemble a slim memory foam mattress or bed topper. They are placed on the floor (or preferably, a tatami mat) as a handy sleep solution if you do not have the space or budget for a guest bed. These mattresses can be rolled up and stored away when not in use, and are compact enough for travel.