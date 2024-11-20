Hot sleepers! Get 40% off top-rated Bear cooling mattress in huge Black Friday sale

The Bear Black Friday sale is here! Right now with our exclusive code TOM40, you can get 40% off the Bear Elite Hybrid at Bear. This brings the cost of a queen down to $1,383 (was $2,305). This offer also extends to all of Bear's mattresses, including the budget-friendly Bear Original, and the Star and Pro Hybrid models. This is an extra 5% saving on the standard 35% saving, and we think it's going to be the cheapest we see it for this year.

The Bear Elite mattress is one of the best mattresses of 2024, offering superior comfort and cooling. It uses cooling gel, graphite and copper to draw away excess heat, allowing you to get a cool and comfortable rest. It's also great for sleepers with back pain. If you sleep hot year round, it's worth investing in.

This is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen so far. You'll also get two Cirrus Cloud pillows thrown in for free. We don't expect this deal to last long, so find out if it's the right mattress for you and act fast.

Bear Elite Hybrid

Was from: $1,893

Now from: $1,135.80

Saving: $757.20 at Bear Mattress Mattress summary: The Bear Elite Hybrid is the top model in the Bear range, perfect for side sleepers and those that sleep hot — it's also our best cooling mattress. Sleepers seeking superior comfort can rest easy with this model, especially those with back pain, as the hybrid structure and high quality foam ease pressure and relieve aches. The lumbar support is also excellent and the three firmness options offer solutions for most types of sleeper, meaning you'll be able to find the perfect feel for your sleep position and style. In our Bear Elite Hybrid review, we tested the medium mattress which our reviewer found incredibly comfortable for most sleeping positions. However, it doesn't have the same edge support of rivals like the Saatva Classic, so if you rely on the perimeters of the mattress for sleeping or sitting, you might want to opt for the Bear Original below which was awarded 5/5 for edge support. But for those after a cooling mattress at a great price, you'll want to snap up this excellent deal, with a queen size down to $1,383 (was $2,305).



Benefits: 120-night trial | lifetime warranty | free delivery and returns Price history: Bear runs a 35% off evergreen sale and usually throws in some free accessories too. Their Black Friday sale is near identical to this, offering 35% off with two free pillows. But with the exclusive discount TOM40, you can save an extra 5%, bringing the price of queen down to $1,383 (was $2,305). We don't predict this price to fall any further this year, so there's no reason not to order now.

Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this...