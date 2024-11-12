Save $3,799 on a Sleep Number smart mattress in epic Black Friday closeout sale

Sophisticated pressure relief, personalized sleep tracking, temperature balance and responsive comfort come together in Sleep Number's limited edition smart bed. You can now save up to huge $3,799 on the iLE 360 at Sleep Number, bringing a queen down to $2,749.50 (was $5,499).

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs and style can make all the difference when it comes to getting quality rest. And, built with state of the art technology, smart mattresses, like this Sleep Number limited edition model, have sleep-enhancing capabilities that go above and beyond to keep you comfortable at night.

As a sleep tech writer, I've been analzying the Black Friday mattress sales for the best smart bed deals and know this huge Sleep Number Black Friday mattress sale is not one to miss. However, it's important to note that it is a closeout sale, so while you'll miss out the sleep trial, Sleep Number's standard 15-year limited warranty will still be valid.

Sleep Number iLE Limited Edition 360 smart bed

Was from: $4,899

Now from: $2,449.50

Saving: up to $3,799.50 at Sleep Number Mattress summary: Sleep Number is the brand behind some of the most innovative best smart mattresses in the world right now and, as its name suggests, the 12" iLE Limited Edition 360 smart bed is one of the most deluxe models the brand offers. This Black Friday sale sees incredible value on a mattress complete with intricate sleep tracking, automatic responsive adjustable firmness on each side, pressure-relieving layers and advanced temperature control. This smart mattress also carries a glistening 4.8 out of 5 star review from over 36,000 customers who credit it for delivering the "best sleep" and improving back pain. It's not surprising that the full MRSP carries a high price tag, making the current 50% discount all the more alluring. A queen size is now down to $2,749.50 (was $5,499) and savings increase as you move up to the king size models.



Benefits: 15-year limited warranty Price history: Although we've seen this 50% off the Sleep Number iLE 360 smart bed before, it is the best deal the brand has ever offered on this limited edition bed and, as this is a closeout sale, it is the last chance to grab it. Other smart bed manufacturers like Eight Sleep only ever offer around $200 off their smart bed suite, so this $3,799 saving from Sleep Number really stands out. Beware, though, there is a $249 fee for premium delivery and setup.

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...