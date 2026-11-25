Black Friday has arrived in Australia, and if you're looking for some damn good Crocs deals, you've found the right page.

With up to 50% off during the Crocs Black Friday sale, there are discounts to be had on almost everything, including Classic Clogs, sandals, slides, sneakers and Jibbitz. There are even discounts on Crocs accessories, like bags, keyrings and coin purses.

To celebrate Crocs Black Friday in all its glory, I've compiled 30 pairs of the best Crocs available on Amazon and on the Crocs website. I've included a range of sizes and styles, from men's, women's and kids', so the whole fam can get in on the Croc-stomping action.

• Shop Crocs Black Friday sale here

Of course, this doesn't completely reflect all the discounted styles, but you can check them out on Crocs' Amazon storefront or Crocs' sale page here. You'll need to act fast to snap up a new pair of Crocs — these prices are set to disappear early next week.

Best Crocs Black Friday deals

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