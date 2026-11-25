It's Black Friday, and the Crocs deals have just dropped — shop these 30 pairs of clogs, sandals and slides for the whole family
Happy Crocsgiving, everyone!
Black Friday has arrived in Australia, and if you're looking for some damn good Crocs deals, you've found the right page.
With up to 50% off during the Crocs Black Friday sale, there are discounts to be had on almost everything, including Classic Clogs, sandals, slides, sneakers and Jibbitz. There are even discounts on Crocs accessories, like bags, keyrings and coin purses.
To celebrate Crocs Black Friday in all its glory, I've compiled 30 pairs of the best Crocs available on Amazon and on the Crocs website. I've included a range of sizes and styles, from men's, women's and kids', so the whole fam can get in on the Croc-stomping action.
• Shop Crocs Black Friday sale here
Of course, this doesn't completely reflect all the discounted styles, but you can check them out on Crocs' Amazon storefront or Crocs' sale page here. You'll need to act fast to snap up a new pair of Crocs — these prices are set to disappear early next week.
Best Crocs Black Friday deals
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Lucy Scotting is the editor of Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dogs.
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