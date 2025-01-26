You only need 30 minutes to boost flexibility and reduce stress with this restorative yoga routine — so I tried it

Stressful day? Feel like you’re going in circles, running from one task to the next? Restorative yoga could be just what you need to lower cortisol and rest and replenish your nervous system. And the best bit is, it’s for everyone.

Yoga with Bird shares this heavenly yoga routine to help calm the mind and body, offering peace and tension relief. A restorative yoga practice can offer a very relaxed way of exercising and moving the body while lowering blood pressure and loosening the hips and spine (which is far more important than you might think).

To get started, roll out one of the best yoga mats from our handy guide. I personally practice with the Liforme yoga mat, which provides 4.2mm plush cushioning. You’ll also need a pillow, cushion, or bolster for support.

Here's a closer look at restorative yoga and how you can experience an inner connection like no other. Namaste.

Watch the 30-minute restorative yoga routine for relaxation

30 Minute Restorative Yoga For Relaxation - YouTube Watch On

Calm and softly does it. This routine has over 60k views and 926k subscribers. Most importantly, Bird, a 200-hour certified yoga teacher, cues the entire routine step-by-step with her relaxing and soothing voice, so you can follow along without having to look at your screen.

This is important for anyone needing to switch off from technology and find that state of balance and inner peace (guilty as charged).

After reaping the benefits of restorative yoga one winter night, I’d recommend this routine for anyone looking to relax and sit with their feelings. Tune into inner peace, quiet the mind and obtain a deeper connection to what’s going on in your brain and body.

My advice is to dim the lights, find a quiet space and go inwards — and then simply roll into bed. Mark my words, you’ll sleep like a baby.

The routine

Bird’s restorative yoga sequence comprises gentle poses that flow together in a delicate transition as you release, breathe, inhale and exhale. A healing practice and mandatory medicine after a hard day.

You’ll find that some poses use props that will help you completely relax into the stretch. Bird recommends a soft cushion, which helps to provide even more of a therapeutic vibe.

The routine includes very gentle seated forward folds, supine twists, puppy pose and the supported supine butterfly pose, which are all held for 2 to 5 minutes depending on the pose.

You’ll finish with a 60-second happy baby pose, which will open up your inner thighs, hips and groin as you hold your feet and rock from side to side like a baby.

As you listen to Bird’s instructions all you need to do is breathe deeply and feel the body in a fully relaxed state. These deep breaths help ease anxiety and mental chatter as well as release tension and experience the state of “not doing.”

You can instantly feel the space and heaviness of the body. As you release and soften, simply focus inwards and breathe. It’s a soothing session and more of a morning or bedtime routine, rather than vigorous and upbeat.

That said, your glutes, hips, abs and spine will love you for it as you feel them lengthen and melt into the mat.

What is restorative yoga?

A restorative yoga session can be incredibly healing as it encourages deep relaxation and can help release stagnant energy. “You may have a good cry, but let it flow,” says Bird.

This is because movement is a way to alleviate symptoms of anxiety. Since the body stores stress in common areas like the neck, shoulders and hips, restorative yoga helps open and release these areas and stored stress.

Restorative yoga allows you to honor your body, promoting wellness, both physically and mentally. In fact, US researchers suggest it’s very similar to Yin yoga where you hold poses for longer (think 5 to 10 minutes), helping to regulate the nervous system, squash stress, regulate your emotions and reduce worry.

How often should you do this restorative yoga session?

“Five minutes a day is better than one long practice a week,” says Bird. “Consistency is key.” So if you can’t squeeze in this full 30-minute routine, taking even just a quick moment to re-fill your cup is perfect.

The key is to “find a quiet spot and prepare to relax.” You can do this every day or just a few days a week; most importantly, try to prioritize this when you need a dose of mindfulness, flexibility, or relaxation.

You may struggle through some poses at first, or it may take a while to open to new movements and relax, but you will, in time. And whatever you do, “Give yourself gratitude for showing up to the mat and walk away feeling accomplished in ways you never thought,” says Bird. “No frills. No tricks!”

Restorative yoga teaches us to be kind and gentle with ourselves and open to receiving support from the yoga props. It’s more than just a physical practice — it’s a yoga of deep rest, where breath flows, muscles ease and healing occurs.