5 things a fertility expert wants you to know about exercise if you’re trying to get pregnant

When you’re trying to get pregnant, there’s an overwhelming onslaught of advice on what you should and shouldn’t be doing. From what you eat, to the days of the month you should be having sex, it can feel overwhelming, especially at a time where you should be trying to keep stress to a minimum. But where does exercise fit into this, and are there workouts you should be avoiding if you’re trying to conceive?

Women's Health Week This article is part of Tom's Guide's Women's Health Week — a series of content that explores how technology and the right workouts can support and empower women through every phase of life.

Movement is essential to our physical and mental health. While there isn’t one type of exercise that’ll help you conceive, it’s understood that maintaining a healthy weight and being active increases your chances of conceiving. That said, research has found that excessive high intensity exercise can reduce fertility. This doesn’t mean you can’t head out for a run, or take that HIIT class, however — the best form of exercise to do when trying to get pregnant is the one you enjoy the most. It might just mean scaling the intensity back.

Below, we spoke to two fertility experts, who debunk the myths around exercise and fertility.

1. Yes, exercise can affect your fertility

“Yes, exercise can influence a woman's fertility, with both positive and negative effects depending on the type, intensity, and individual circumstances,” says Dr Archana Ranganathan , Deputy Medical Director at CREATE Fertility. Exercise can help women maintain their weight, improve reproductive health, and reduce pregnancy complications.

“Moderate-intensity exercise supports hormone balance, improves blood flow to reproductive organs, and reduces inflammation, all of which are beneficial,” adds Dr Somi Javaid , board-certified OB/GYN and founder of HerMD. Aim to get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Examples include brisk walking, cycling, hiking, and dancing.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s important to remember that for some healthy couples, it can take up to a year to get pregnant — this does not mean they have any issues. Trying to conceive can be stressful, and exercise is a great way to help manage this stress. Dr Ranganathan adds, “I often advise women to find ways to reduce stress when trying to conceive, as a healthy mind promotes a healthy body. While it can be difficult to let go of anxieties around conceiving, exercise is an effective way to elevate your mood, decrease worry, and improve sleep, all of which improve mental health.”

2. It might be time to dial things back a little

But what about women who prefer high-intensity training? “Excessive high-intensity exercises or being underweight can disrupt hormonal regulation ,which may result in ovulatory issues and reduced fertility. So, balance and moderation are key,” says Dr Ranganathan.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Signs you’re pushing your body too far include irregular or missed periods. “If you notice a change in your menstrual cycle following a change in exercise habits, my advice would be to consult your GP or a fertility specialist,” advises Dr Ranganathan. It’s also important to ensure you’re giving your body adequate nutrition to support your energy needs.

When it comes to finding a balance, listen to your body. “Trying to conceive is the perfect time to tune into your body, not overhaul it,” says Dr Javaid. “For most women, shifting to moderate-intensity workouts like walking, strength training, or gentle cycling can lower cortisol levels and support hormonal health. The goal isn’t to stop moving but to move in ways that encourage ovulation and overall reproductive health."

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Exercise is important during IVF treatment

“Fertility health and general health go hand in hand, so the more avenues you can take towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the better your chances of conceiving will be,” says Dr Ranganathan. “This is something that applies to both natural conception and IVF.”

If you are going through IVF, be cautious about high-intensity exercise around conception. “Moderate exercise before and during IVF cycles has been linked to improved outcomes. It helps reduce stress, enhances insulin sensitivity, and improves blood flow to the uterus. But intensity matters; excessive or high-impact training during IVF can interfere with implantation,” says Dr Javid. “It’s about creating an environment where your body feels supported, not stressed."

4. There’s no one-size fits all approach

Every woman is different, and there’s no one-size fits all approach to exercise when trying to conceive. Focus on moving in a way that makes you feel good, says Dr Ranganathan.

(Image credit: Getty/The Good Brigade)

That said, it can be smart to listen to your body and train to your cycle. "Hormonal fluctuations throughout the cycle influence how your body responds to exercise. In the follicular phase, after your period, you’re likely to feel more energized, making it an ideal time for strength training or cardio. During the luteal phase, after ovulation, your body is under more stress, and lower-intensity activities like yoga or walking may feel better. Aligning your workouts with your cycle isn’t just beneficial for fertility, it’s a smarter, more intuitive way to train,” says Dr Javid.

5. For women with PCOS, lifestyle changes are extremely important

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition that affects a woman’s ovaries, and around half of women with PCOS struggle with weight gain, as it can be correlated with insulin resistance, which promotes fat storage.

“Being overweight can disrupt a woman’s natural hormone balance, which may impact the regularity of the menstrual cycle and ovulation, making it harder to conceive. Not all women who have PCOS experience weight gain, but for those who are overweight, weight loss of 5%–10% can help reduce the severity of symptoms, including menstrual cycle irregularity and excessive hair growth,” advises Dr Ranganathan.

"Exercise is one of the most effective tools for managing PCOS and improving fertility,” adds Dr Javid. “It helps reduce insulin resistance, regulate weight, and lower inflammation, all of which can improve ovulation. Resistance training and moderate cardio are particularly effective. What doesn’t work? Overexercising or excessive cardio can spike cortisol and counteract progress. Consistency and balance are far more impactful than intensity."

(Image credit: Westend61)

If you do have PCOS, weight training is beneficial — “Resistance training can be especially helpful for women with conditions like PCOS,” says Dr Javid. “Weightlifting, when done in moderation, can be incredibly beneficial for fertility. It enhances insulin sensitivity, builds muscle mass, and supports hormonal balance, all critical factors when trying to conceive. The key is avoiding overtraining and ensuring proper nutrition.”

If you are looking for more advice or information about fertility and trying to conceive, it’s always a good idea to speak to your doctor.