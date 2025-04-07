Wattbike launches a new Atom exercise bike to take on Peloton — these are the 4 key upgrades

The Wattbike Atom is one of the best exercise bikes you can get, but nothing is ever perfect, so Wattbike asked 2,000 users how they thought it could be improved.

That feedback has led to four main upgrades on the new and improved Wattbike Atom, which launches today in the U.K. and will be available in the U.S. later in 2025.

A Peloton rival?

Each of the upgrades to the bike is focused on improving the core user experience, and Wattbike has also made updates to its Wattbike Hub app, including expanding its beginner-friendly "Get Fit in 25" series of workouts.

Along with the improvements to the hardware of the bike, which include easier adjustments to the frame to make it simpler to switch users and a more comfortable saddle, these app updates make the Atom more appealing to beginners as well as its core cyclist audience.

Whether that’s enough to lure people away from the Peloton Bike is yet to be seen, especially as the Wattbike Atom is a more expensive option at $2,995 / £2,495, though its app is free in contrast to Peloton’s ongoing subscription.

Wattbike also has the more affordable Wattbike Proton bike in its range, which is designed to be more accessible to casual cyclists and those mainly just looking to get fit.

Here are the four main upgrades on the new Wattbike Atom.

Improved ERGO mode

ERGO mode is used to keep you at a target power output (measured in watts) during workouts, so you can just pedal and the resistance will adjust to your efforts to keep you at that power output.

The Wattbike Atom’s resistance changes will be smoother and more stable with the new bike, improving the ride feel each time you tackle a workout, or use an app like Zwift where the resistance changes in line with the virtual hills you go up and down.

Quick-Release Adjustability

You don’t need a tool to adjust the saddle or handlebars on the new Wattbike Atom, so you can quickly adjust the setup when switching between users.

This is a major quality of life improvement for households where multiple people want to ride without faffing around with a hex key every time.

New Saddle To Suit Male and Female Riders

The new Wattbike Atom has a new saddle designed to be more comfortable for both male and female riders, so you hopefully don’t feel the effects of long rides quite as intensely the next day.

A New Look

The final update is an aesthetic one, with the new Wattbike Atom having black legs to create what Wattbike calls a more ‘modern’ look.

While it's not the most functional update, many exercise bikes are now focusing more on design so they don't look too out of place when used indoors.