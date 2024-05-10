The greatest packable, insulated travel jacket I've ever owned is on sale right now for 20% off

The L.L.Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket is in frequent rotation, regardless of the season. Perfect for layering in the colder months or as used as a shell in the summer when the temps drop at night, this featherlight zip-up is a truly versatile piece of kit. Better yet, it's on sale for a hot sec for 20% off.

Similar to the much-beloved but oh-so-pricey Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody, the L.L.Bean version boasts nearly identical specs for less. It also has some features that trump the Nano Puff.

L.L.Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket: was $199 now $159

Having just snagged one of these on sale to gift to my mom for Mother's Day, I ain't BSing you when I say this jacket is one of my all-time favorites. I could be traveling to the heart of the equator and I'd still bring this along. Why? It weighs little, takes up minimal space and is there when you need it, ready to provide soft, lightweight warmth and protection from the elements.

L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway > Patagonia Nano Puff

While both these garments offer similar levels of space-age, synthetic insulating power, light and packable constructions and solid off-the-shelf weather resistance, the PrimaLoft Packaway features an additional front-facing zippered chest pocket, in addition to an internal one. The Patagonia only has one inside.

This might seem like a minor detail but extra pocketed storage should never be overlooked. For air travel alone, the option to have one more place to securely carry things is what makes the L.L.Bean my go-to and Patagonia the left-behind.

And while the Nano Puff Hoody tends to run in the neighborhood of $289, its arguably superior L.L.Bean equivalent is normally priced at a much less nauseating $199... except right now it's just $159 in classy Ochrer with a super-solid selection of sizes to choose from.