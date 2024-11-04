The best Leatherman multi-tool for outdoor lovers is 20% off right now

I love outdoor adventures of all kinds, and one item I like to bring along whether I’m hitting the slopes on a snowboard, backpacking through a national park or pumping the bike pedals across scenic terrain is my trusty Leatherman Skeletool.

For a limited time, you can get the Leatherman Skeletool on sale for $59 at Amazon. The perfect multi-tool for everyday carry (EDC), this little marvel features a multi-bit driver, needle-nose pliers, standard pliers, a knife, a bottle opener and two types of wire cutters. You also get two sets of double-ended screw bits for the driver — Phillips and flat-head — one of which conveniently stores in the tool’s handle. Best of all, the whole stainless steel package weighs just 5 ounces and doesn’t take up much more space than a traditional pocket knife.

As the holidays approach, my favorite gifts to give/recommend are ones that make life easier, and the Leatherman Skeletool is a perfect example. Built to last and backed by a 25-year warranty, this 7-in-1 stainless steel multi-tool weights just 5 ounces yet offers useful features like a bit driver, pliers, a sizable knife, a bottle opener and more, making it a great choice for around-the-house or out in nature.

The Skeletool additionally sports a built-in carabiner and pocket clip. I like to use the former to attach it to a backpack when out hiking for quick and easy access.

While problem-solving in the great outdoors is the primary reason I own a Leatherman Skeletool, I also use it around the house for the same purpose. In fact, I recently picked up the accessory Leatherman Bit Kit ($29) to go along with the multitool, making it all the more functional with an additional 21 bits to choose from.

Constructed in Portland, Oregon, Leatherman backs the Skeletool with an impressive 25-year guarantee, which means that this is the type of device you could very well pass down to the next generation.

By the way, the Leatherman Wave 18-in-1 multi-tool is also on sale for 20% off via Amazon. Before the Skeletool, the Wave was the first Leatherman product I owned. Purchased back in 2010, it continues to serve me well to this day.