I tried this 3-minute plank challenge from Anne Hathaway’s trainer — here’s what happened to my core

Forget crunches and sit-ups. One of the best ways to blast your core is the oh-so-simple plank. When performing a plank with good form, you’re working your midsection, shoulders, chest, lower back, quads, and glutes. The secret of this powerhouse move is keeping a straight line from your head to your heels and squeezing your core to keep your body stable.

And it turns out the plank isn’t just the go-to core move of your favorite fitness instructor, as we found out when we stumbled across this three-minute plank challenge, set by Monique Eastwood . Eastwood has an A-list client base including Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. Her method is a mix of Pilates, dance, strength training, ballet and yoga. Sounds tough? Wait till you try this.

What is the 3-minute plank challenge?

Eastwood shared her plank challenge, which comes straight from her Monique Eastwood Movement Method’ with IndyBest , telling them it is an ‘efficient way to work your core’. It only focuses on one move — the plank, however, it includes lateral toe taps and knee hovers to really work the whole body as you blast the core.

The good news is that you can follow along with Eastwood, but here’s a breakdown of the challenge:

Start in a high plank position, with your hands stacked under your shoulders, your core engaged, thinking about sucking your belly button into your spine, and a straight line down your back.

From here, hook your right foot over your left, keeping your hips square.

Bend both knees and hyperextend your arms to push back, before returning to a high plank.

Pointing your toe, take your right foot out to the side, tapping it next to your body.

That’s one rep, complete ten reps before switching to the other side.

What are the benefits?

Eastwood adds that this is an “all-over workout.” The bend and flex of the legs means you’re also working your inner-thigh muscles, as well as your core and pelvis. Plus that killer side tap forces you to utilize your oblique muscles to keep your torso stable.

The secret to achieving success is moving with complete control. I gave birth to my son a year ago and found it tricky to keep my pelvic floor muscles engaged as I got to the end of my reps, so I lowered my knees to the ground and took a breather before starting again. As a reminder, if you’re new to exercise or you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, holding a plank for a minute is hard enough, and this can be a challenge you build up to. If you’re finding it too difficult, lower the number of reps you complete on each side.

Far from just building an A-lister physique, a strong core has several benefits. It can help reduce your risk of injury and lower back pain, help you move with better posture, and lift heavier weights in the gym. While you won’t get results after one three-minute workout, regularly adding core strength sessions to your routine, alongside a balanced diet, can help you see results.

