I’ve been using air compression boots for a month to enhance my workout recovery — and I think they actually worked

I’m the queen of complaining about DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) after a tough workout, and honestly, I don’t do much to address it. I rarely stretch, I skip ice baths, my mini massage gun is collecting dust, and I even sometimes skip rest days.

Now that I’ve confessed my recovery sins, I’ll admit that I’ve recently added a new tool to my routine: the Dr Well AF7001 6-Chamber Air Compression Leg Massager. For the past month, I’ve been zipping myself into it and letting it squeeze and release areas of high-tension around my lower body.

A quick Google search shows that many brands now offer compression boots, also known as pneumatic compression devices in the medical world. I always thought these were reserved for elite athletes recovering after big events, but now, fitness influencers are raving about the benefits of massage boots, from improved circulation, to reduced inflammation and faster muscle recovery.

As soon as a new product or trend catches on with the influencer crowd, I like to put my journalist hat on and dig deeper to see if these claims actually hold up.

A study published in the Journal of Orthopedic Research and Therapy found that among a group of runners who completed a race, a single 20-minute session of compression boots helped reduce muscle fatigue on average. However, there’s no evidence showing significant long-term recovery benefits.

Now, I’m no elite athlete — just a girl who runs, trains, and complains about the aftermath. Here’s my verdict on air compression massagers, with helpful insights from Dr. Sam Botchey, a consultant in sports, exercise, and musculoskeletal medicine.

What are compression boots and what do they do?

Compression boots are like large fabric sleeves that cover your feet, lower legs, and thighs. They connect to a small machine, and as you sit or lie down, the sleeves gradually fill with air and apply pressure to your muscles.

“These devices use air to gently squeeze the legs in a rhythmic way, similar to a massage. This helps move blood and fluid through the muscles, reducing swelling and improving circulation,” Dr. Sam Botchey, Consultant in Sport, Exercise, and Musculoskeletal Medicine, says. “The pressure mimics the natural pumping action of movement, which is why they’re often used for recovery after exercise or long periods of sitting.”

According to Dr. Botchey, compression boots are safe for most people to use. However, he notes that they should be avoided if you have any of the following conditions: a history of blood clots (DVT), severe circulation problems (such as advanced artery disease), open wounds or skin infections, or certain heart conditions. If you have any of these conditions — or any other long-term health concerns — it's best to check with your doctor before using them.

Ready to hear what happened when I used compression boots for a month? Let’s get into it.

1. I didn't like it at the beginning

I now look forward to slipping into the Dr. Well Air Compression Leg Massagers, but that wasn’t the case the first time I zipped myself into them. With 10 levels of massage intensity, I decided to play it safe and start at level three. Even so, I wasn’t prepared for what it would feel like when the six air chambers inflated. As the pressure built, I felt like I was about to take off and I can't say I felt any sliver of relaxation in that moment.

After a few sessions, I realized my initial panic was simply due to not knowing what to expect. If you’re trying compression boots for the first time, the sensation is similar to having your blood pressure taken, except the sleeve wraps around your entire leg and lasts much longer. The Dr. Well boots offer 10, 20, and 30 minute cycles, though this can vary depending on which device you use.

I checked with Dr. Botchey on how often compression boots should be used. He recommends 15 to 30 minutes per session. For general recovery, a few times a week can help improve circulation and reduce fatigue. During intense training periods, using them once or twice daily may be beneficial, but it's important to listen to your body.

2. I could feel a genuine difference

Whether it’s all placebo, I can’t say for sure. But after using compression boots for a month, I can share how I personally felt they made a difference in my recovery.

With the London Marathon approaching, my training has been heavily focused on running, logging countless miles, testing my speed and endurance, and squeezing in strength sessions to help prevent injury. As a result, my legs need all the recovery they can get when I’m not in my running shoes.

Using the boots after tough workouts, I noticed that my DOMS felt much more manageable. I didn’t experience the kind of soreness that makes you dread your next session.

To find out if compression boots can really have this effect, I asked Dr. Botchey. He confirmed that they can, explaining that they help flush out waste products that build up after exercise, reducing stiffness and swelling.

He also pointed out that compression boots aren’t just for elite athletes. They can be useful for anyone who regularly does intense workouts, those taking long-haul flights where circulation can become an issue, and even people who spend long hours sitting. Since prolonged sitting can negatively affect circulation, using compression boots may help counteract that by promoting better blood flow.

3. It's become a form of self-care

Not only am I convinced that the compression boots I’ve been using for the past month are helping reduce muscle soreness in my legs, but I’ve also come to really enjoy this part of my routine.

After a demanding strength session at the gym or a challenging run, I no longer just come home, shower, eat, and resume a horizontal position for the foreseeable future. I still shower and eat, but then I slip into the compression boots, crank the intensity up to 10 (that's right, I’ve toughened up from my level three days), set the timer to 20 minutes, and either catch up on my favorite show or read a bit of my book.

I never thought this would become such a sacred part of my routine but it really is a part of my training that I genuinely look forward to. It's like getting a leg massage (a touch less glamorous, of course) while having some me time with my TV show or book.

Verdict

After using an air compression leg massager for a month, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by its impact on my recovery. I feel like it’s helped reduce muscle soreness and has become a comforting addition to my post-workout routine. While I no longer dread DOMS, I’ll admit the benefits might also be partly placebo. Plus, they’re a significant investment, with options on the market ranging from $80 to $900.

If you’re not ready to splurge, there are cheaper ways to get similar benefits. Dr Botchey recommends leg elevation, compression socks, or some good old-fashioned walking or stretching. If you’re feeling fancy, try cold water therapy or a lymphatic drainage massage (warning, the latter can be pricey too).

While the compression boots surprised me with their perks, they’re not a must-have. You can get similar results without draining your bank account or feeling like a cyborg in the process.