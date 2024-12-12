I ran a half marathon (and a turkey trot) in the Hoka Mach X, and they're at an all-time low in this holiday sale

While January is still several weeks and a number of gut-busting holiday parties away, it's never too early to start thinking about your New Year's resolutions. If you're looking for a pair of the best running shoes, you're more likely to find a great deal now than in a few weeks' time.

For example, one of my favorite shoes, the Hoka Mach X, is currently discounted to $119 at Nordstrom Rack, down from its regular price of $180. By comparison, Amazon has limited sizes from $128 and the Hoka Store is sold out.

The main reason why the Hoka Mach X is so cheap right now is that the shoe is a generation old — the Hoka Mach X 2 came out this year, so retailers are trying to clear inventory.

But that doesn't mean the original Mach X is a bad shoe. On the contrary, I (and my colleague, Nick Harris-Fry) found it's great for easy and long runs. I'm not looking to set any course records — you'll want to check out the best carbon-plate shoes for that — but if you want a shoe that's responsive and comfortable if you're working up to a half marathon, this is the one to get.

I've been using the Mach X for over a year now, and have easily put more than 50 miles on them. I can feel the foam isn't as bouncy as when I first got them, but they're the pair I go to whenever I head out for a run.

My only nitpick with the Mach X is that the all-white exterior of the model I have will start to look dingy, especially if you splosh through a mud puddle. (There are red and black versions available, too).

At their current sale price of $119, the Mach X are a great deal for those who want a fantastic running shoe at a big discount.