Hyrox master trainer Jake Dearden shares exclusive 3-week training plan to get competition-ready

Get ready to smash Hyrox this year with Jake Dearden’s exclusive three-week training plan to get competition-ready.

Jake Deardenis an official Hyrox master trainer, head coach at 247 Represent and a Hyrox Doubles World Champion, so he certainly knows what it takes to prepare, whether you’re a first-timer or seasoned competitor.

If you’re new to Hyrox, the worldwide functional endurance fitness race has taken the industry by storm, kicking up some serious competition for good reason — it’s an “anyone and everyone” global race. If you’re competing this winter or just taking part for fun, Dearden has at least three weeks of your training plan already nailed down.

Get ready to throw down.

What is a Hyrox workout?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hyrox) (Image credit: Sportagraf/ Hyrox) (Image credit: Hyrox/ Sportograf)

Hyrox runs worldwide throughout the year and combines mental stamina, endurance and strength as you complete a total of eight 1km runs mixed with functional workout stations. Participants all complete the same workout against the clock, and the workout never changes, allowing you to build and smash PBs year after year while improving your functional fitness.

Best of all, you can compete alone, in a relay team, or with a partner of the same or opposite sex. Depending on your approach, you could be lifting men's or women's Hyrox competition weights, so it's worth checking the full workout before you begin training. Here’s the full Hyrox workout and everything you need to know.

Layout:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1km run

1,000-meter ski-erg

1km run

50-meter sled push

1km run

50-meter sled pull

1km run

80-meter broad jump burpees

1km run

1,000-meter row

1km run

200-meter farmer’s walk

1km run

100-meter sandbag lunges

1km run

75 or 100 wall balls

How to train for Hyrox

Although Hyrox is considered inclusive, we recommend a few months of training to help maximize your efficiency on the day. Without a Hyrox-affiliated gym or trainer to hand, knowing how to train for Hyrox can be tricky. That’s where Dearden steps in.

During training, the focus will be on increasing your running output and working on functional endurance — practicing the exercises relevant to the workout and building full-body strength. Your plan should be tailored toward the workout, plus drilling down on weaknesses. For example, if you know you suffer with burpees or wall balls, pay close attention to them during training.

In short, add running sessions, functional strength training, and most importantly, learn to run under fatigue. Also, practice Hyrox simulations every few weeks to test your progress and identify areas for improvement.

A training plan that doesn’t account for your lifestyle is unattainable so make sure you program rest (this can include active recovery like walks or gentle jogging) and organize sessions into your week accordingly.

Exclusive: 3-week Hyrox Training Plan from master trainer Jake Dearden

Here’s a three-week training plan you can use to get started and inform your training routine.

Week 1

Monday: Hyrox-specific workout

Ski Erg:

12 x 250m

45 seconds rest

Ski 250 meters on the ski erg, then rest for 45 seconds and repeat 12 rounds.

“Try to be consistent across all 12 efforts at a tough but repeatable pace,” advises Dearden. “Scale to 8 rounds if the accumulated volume is too high.”

Tuesday: Speed work run

“Within this run, you will complete six 1k runs at your target pace for your Hyrox race with four minutes rest between each kilometer,” says Dearden.

If you’re unsure about the pace you’re aiming for, look for a speed you can maintain without burning out. A common mistake is to go too fast too early on competition day, so you’ll need to hold some back for those later rounds.

Wednesday: Hyrox station-specific workout

“This workout will include specific movements that you are required to perform during your Hyrox race,” says Dearden.

Strength:

Walking lunges

3 x 50m @ 1.5 x Hyrox weight

Rest: 2 minutes between sets

Sled push

3 x 25m @ Hyrox weight

Rest: 1 minute between sets

Sled pull

3 x 25m @ Hyrox weight

Rest:1 minute between sets

Workout:

4 sets

In 3 minutes complete:

30 wall balls @ Hyrox weight

In the remaining time: maximum distance farmers carry @ Hyrox weight

Rest: 2 minutes

Thursday: Rest

Friday: Lower body strength workout

Back squats:



4 sets of 6 reps

Rest: 2 minutes between sets

Deadlifts:

4 sets of 6 reps

Rest: 2 minutes

Bulgarian split squats:

3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Rest: 90 seconds

Kettlebell swings:

3 sets of 15 reps

Rest: 1 minute

Box jumps:

3 sets of 10 reps

Rest: 1 minute

Saturday: Long run

“Don’t be too concerned about distance for this run but aim to build up to a run for around the time you feel it will take to complete a Hyrox,” says Dearden. “On average, this will be around 90 minutes. For the first week, run for 1 hour at a steady pace.”

Sunday: Rest

Week 2

Monday: Hyrox-specific workout

Strength:

Back rack reverse lunges

3 x 10 reps

Workout:

3 rounds:

500m ski Erg

20m sled push @ Hyrox weight

Rest: 90 seconds

3 rounds:

500m row

30 wall balls @ Hyrox weight

Rest: 90 seconds

Tuesday: Speed work run

7x 1km runs @ Hyrox pace with 4 minutes rest.

Wednesday: Hyrox-specific workout

3 rounds:

25m sled push

500m run

25m sled push

Rest: 90 seconds.

3 rounds:

25m sled pull

500m run

25m sled pull

Rest: 90 seconds

3 rounds:

50 wall balls

500m run

50 wall balls

Rest: 90 seconds

@ Hyrox weight

Thursday: Rest

Friday: Lower body strength workout

Back squats:

4 sets of 8 reps @ same weight as week 1

Rest: 2 minutes

Deadlifts:

4 sets of 8 reps @ same weight as week 1

Rest: 2 minutes

Bulgarian split squats:

3 sets of 12 reps per leg @ same weight as week 1

Rest: 90 seconds

Kettlebell swings:

3 sets of 20 reps @ same weight as week 1

Rest: 1 minute

Box jumps:

3 sets of 10 reps (increase box height from week 1)

Rest: 1 minute

Saturday: Long run

1 hour 15 minutes run at a steady pace.

Sunday: Rest

Week 3

Monday: Hyrox-specific workout

In 5-minute windows complete:

0-5: 1000m ski

5-10: 50m sled push

10-15: 50m sled pull

15-20: 80m burpee broad jumps

20-25: 1000m row

25-30: 200m farmers carry

30-35: 100m walking lunge

35-40: 100 wall balls

@ Hyrox weight

“Complete each station as fast as you can and then rest the remainder of the 5 minutes,” Dearden advises.

Tuesday: Speed work run

8x1km runs with 4 minutes of rest.

Wednesday: Hyrox-specific workout

Row

10 x 500m

Rest: 1 minute

Rest 3 minutes

Ski erg

10 x 500m

Rest: 1 minute

Try to keep all intervals at a tough but repeatable pace.

Thursday: Rest

Friday: Lower body strength workout

Back squats:

4 sets of 6-8 reps @ heavier weight than weeks 1&2

Rest: 2 minutes

Deadlifts:

4 sets of 6-8 reps @ heavier weight than weeks 1&2

Rest: 2 minutes

Bulgarian split squats:

3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg @ heavier weight than weeks 1&2

Rest: 90 seconds

Kettlebell swings:

3 sets of 15-20 reps @ heavier weight than weeks 1&2

Rest: 1 minute

Box jumps:

3 sets of 10 reps (increase height of box from week 2)

Rest: 1 minute

Saturday: Long run

1 hour 30 min run at a steady pace.

Sunday: Rest

Bottom line

The week before a Hyrox, focus on de-loading. This means dropping things down to around 70-80% effort, reducing your distances on the runs and taking some rest a few days beforehand, preparing you to feel rested and ready to go on the day.

In general with Hyrox training, you’re looking to add a few runs per week, including a long run that builds over the weeks and some sort of speed session as Dearden programs above. Dearden’s program also includes some runs between stations to give you an idea of how running under fatigue feels.

We’ve been adding 5K runs to weekly exercise routines more than 3 months ahead of the next Hyrox to improve basic aerobic conditioning, which is a great idea if you’re not a regular runner. Dearden also shares this 8-week sled push program to get you Hyrox-ready.