Build muscle for less than $100 with Dick's Sporting Goods dumbbells sale

While I'm a fan of adjustable dumbbells for home workouts, they're a big investment. Some premium sets can set you back hundreds of dollars, which is a significant ask, even if they can last you several years.

But if you're just getting into resistance training, you might be after something more affordable. Fixed-load weights can still be pricey, but you can pick up several great dumbbells right now at Dick's Sporting Goods for less than $100.

Some are sold as individual dumbbells, like the Fitness Gear Cast 20 lbs Hex Dumbbell that's down to $29.99 which are great for increasing the intensity of bodyweight exercises like squats, or you can pick two to make a pair for less than $60.

Meanwhile, the ZIVA 20 lbs Hexagon RPU Steel Dumbbells are less than $100 and the hexagonal design makes they won't roll away when you put them down between exercises or while doing moves like renegade rows.

Fortunately, these aren't your only options. Dick's has a lot of dumbbells and other weights on sale right now, so you can pick up some muscle-building weights without breaking the bank while the sale's still on.

Dick's Sporting Goods dumbbells deals

Fitness Gear 20 lbs Cast Hex Dumbbell (Single): was $32.99 now $29.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods This durable, gym-style weight is made of iron for that classic weight lifting feel. This discount is on the 20 lbs model, but there are savings on the whole range up to 60 lbs. The bells are sold as individual weights, so add two to your basket if you're after a pair.

Marcy 3-Pair Neoprene Dumbbell Set: was $74.99 now $49.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods This set of weights, including pairs of 2 lbs, 3 lbs, and 5 lbs dumbbells, is ideal if you're looking to add resistance to bodyweight exercises or to carry while running. The neoprene coating is comfortable to hold for extended periods and they come with a carry case.

ZIVA Hexagon RPU Steel Dumbbells (Pair): was $114.99 now $99.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods This 20 lbs set of rubber hexagonal weights is ideal if you're looking to focus on muscle-building exercises like biceps curls and presses. The chrome handles are easy to grip, and the rubber coating reduces the noise as you place them on the floor.

Marcy 2.5 - 40 lb Adjustable Vinyl Dumbbells: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods It's rare that you find a set of adjustable dumbbells at this price. The vinyl design (instead of metal plates) keeps the cost down, but still makes for an effective workout, especially as you can change the load between 2.5 and 20 lbs per bell. Plus, the vinyl means they won't rust if you keep them outside.

ETHOS Rubber Hex Dumbbell: was $49.99 now $44.98 at Dick's Sporting Goods This 30lb hexagonal dumbbell has a rubber coating to protect your floor and reduce noise (ideal if you don't want to disturb the neighbors), and comes with a curled handle for improved grip.

Once you've picked up some dumbbells, you can pair them with one (or several) of the best kettlebells for a versatile home workout setup. And if you're just getting into exercise, IKEA recently launched a home exercise collection, with prices starting at $6.99 for when you want to boost your fitness on a budget.