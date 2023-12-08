IKEA just launched a home workout collection from $6.99 — no assembly required

When it comes to building a home gym, we don’t need to tell you that it doesn’t take long for things to get expensive. What’s more, if you’re anything like me, you want your living room to still look beautiful when guests come round, without rogue dumbbells tucked under the couch.

With millions of us still opting to work out from home, IKEA has jumped on the home gym trend, and announced a range of exercise equipment, launching in January 2024. We’ve been lucky enough to take a peek at the collection, named DAJLIEN, before it goes on sale. Here's what I think are the standout items.

DAJLIEN Training Weights ($34.99)

(Image credit: IKEA)

These little ring weights don’t look like weights, but I’m digging the circular design, which looks as if it would be nice to hold for side raises, squats, and lunges. The weights come in a pack of two, and weigh 7 pounds each.

DAJLIEN Bench With Storage ($135)

(Image credit: IKEA)

Ok, so this one might need a little assembly — what IKEA furniture doesn't? — but it’s a decent option if you’re looking for a workout bench for your presses and step-ups, without having any ugly plastic equipment in your living room. It also doubles as a storage box for your workout equipment when you’re not using it.

DAJLIEN Exercise Mat ($49.99)

(Image credit: IKEA)

The collection includes two different exercise mats, and this is the larger of the two, which looks more useful for everything from yoga to sweaty HIIT sessions at home, in my opinion.

DAJLEIN Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($14.99)

(Image credit: IKEA)

This little Bluetooth speaker can be moved around the house, and hung from just about anything, allowing you to move your workout outdoors should you wish. It’s cheap enough that you won’t worry too much about chucking it in your gym bag at the end of your session.

DAJLEIN Belt Bag ($6.99)

(Image credit: IKEA)

Finally, while this might not be as high-tech as some of the best running belts on the market, it’s big enough to hold your mobile phone, and has an extra pocket for your house keys so your phone doesn’t get scratched up as you move.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sarah Fager, Designer at IKEA of Sweden said, “Not everyone feels safe or comfortable going to a gym and at home we often deal with small space and time constraints. DAJLIEN was born from the desire to find smart solutions that address these limitations and help people create a convenient and motivating place for exercise." The collection will be online and in-store from January 2024.