Build full-body muscle in just 30 minutes with this 8-move dumbbell workout
Work your whole body, boost your metabolism
At the end of a long day, the last thing you want is an extended gym session, and finding sessions that work around your daily life is an important way to make exercise a regular habit. Fortunately, you can build muscle, raise your heart rate, and boost your metabolism with this 30-minute routine.
All you need to get started is a bit of space and some dumbbells. If you’re at the gym, it’s worth keeping several different weights close by, so you can switch up and down between exercises as needed. However, if you prefer training at home, a set of the best adjustable dumbbells can be a great investment.
These customizable weights combine several dumbbells in one, so they’re a space-saving option for home workouts. But the quick adjustment systems also mean you can quickly change loads between exercises to alter the intensity, and gradually increase the weight as you get stronger in line with the progressive overload training technique.
With weights by your side, you’ll be ready to tackle this 30-minute, high-intensity routine from personal trainers Juice & Toya. The duo demonstrates all the moves, so even if you’re new to strength exercises or could use a refresher, you can follow along, work on your technique, and perfect your form to avoid injury and get the most from your training.
The workout is designed as an EMOM, where you train intensely for up to a minute. If you get it done in less than 60 seconds, you can rest for the remaining time. This particular session is split into four groups of two exercises. You’ll do each group for three rounds (or three minutes), take a 30-second rest, and then start on the next group.
Watch Juice & Toya’s 30-minute EMOM dumbbell workout
This workout style is effective as training intensely with minimal rest challenges your muscles and raises your heart rate since you have little time to recover. It’s a form of high-intensity resistance training (HIRT), which is similar to its cardio cousin, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), but with a focus on strength-building exercise.
Keeping your heart rate elevated increases the amount of energy you burn during the session. But it has longer-term effects, too, like boosting your metabolism, the amount of energy you burn throughout the day, for muscle-building, fat-burning results. Of course, Juice & Toya’s choice of exercises also plays a role.
The fitness duo developed the routine around compound exercises which require several muscles simultaneously. For instance, if you’ve practiced how to do a deadlift, you’ll have felt that the move engages your core, legs, and posterior chain, mimicking everyday activities like bending down and lifting.
Since these multi-muscle exercises are so efficient, they’re an ideal choice for high-intensity routines like this or when you’re tight on time but still want to pack in a full-body workout. Plus, Juice & Toya add in several variations for an extra challenge and to slightly alter which muscles you need during each round.
You’ll likely feel the effects of delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) the next day. Exercise causes tiny tears in your muscle fibers which your body needs to repair to grow your muscles. You can reduce some of this post-workout pain with a quick session using a massage gun, getting a good night’s sleep, and eating enough protein.
More from Tom’s Guide
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
James is Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor, covering strength training workouts, cardio exercise, and accessible ways to improve your health and wellbeing.
His interest in fitness started after being diagnosed with a chronic illness, and he began focusing on strengthening his core, taking regular walks around the city, and practicing meditation to manage the symptoms. He also invested in fitness trackers, home workout equipment, and yoga mats to find accessible ways to train without the gym.
Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, James was the Fitness Editor at Fit&Well, where he covered beginner-friendly exercise routines, affordable ways to boost your wellbeing, and reviewed weights, rowing machines, and workout headphones.
He believes that exercise should be something you enjoy doing, so appreciates the challenge of finding ways to incorporate it into everyday life through short muscle-building sessions, regular meditation, and early morning walks.
Most Popular
By Sam Hopes
By Sam Hopes