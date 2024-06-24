I'm training for Hyrox competition in the Puma Fuse 2.0 cross training shoes — and they're $46 off in this Amazon sale

Picking the best cross training shoe for Hyrox training and the event itself is a big deal. You need to find a shoe that offers enough stability for lunges and wall balls, flexibility for weighted lunges, grip for sled pushes and pulls and enough cushioning for your 1km runs (8 of them, no less).

With that in mind, I've started training in the Puma Fuse 2.0 sneakers which are on sale for $54 at Amazon for women and up to $27 off for men ahead of Prime Day deals. Here's how to shop the deal, and why you should.

Puma Fuse 2.0 cross training shoe: was $100 now $54 @ Amazon

Save over 40% on the Puma Fuse 2.0 in slick black and marble ahead of Amazon Prime Day sales. The shoe offers plenty of stability for lifts while allowing you to run comfortably, and the grip is brilliant. Plus, it's a shoe that's easy on the eye. Remember to check sizes and colorways to access the correct discount.

Puma Fuse 2.0 cross training shoe: was $100 now $73 @ Amazon

You can also pick up the shoe in men's sizes for just $73. Remember to check sizes and colorways before purchasing.

The Puma Fuse 2.0 offers a wide fit, which I find really comfortable when working out. Unlike the Nike Metcon 9 sneaker, which has a great foot-ground connection but can feel a bit too solid underfoot for running longer distances, I can comfortably maintain pace running the Ks in the Fuse 2.0.

There's a TPU clip wrapped around the back heel, offering extra support, and rubber wraps and re-designed heel clips for stability. The wider feel helps you splay your feet during lifts, and Puma has nailed the balance between cushioning and proper connection with the ground. I've also worn these in the rain and found the grip to hold up to standard, too.

If you're about to start summer training for the winter Hyrox competition, I strongly recommend training in the shoes you plan to compete in. As Prime Day approaches, now could be the perfect time to grab discounts on your favorite cross training shoes in time for the upcoming sweat fest. I currently train in the WIT x Puma Fuse 2.0 iteration in white and gold.

If you like to keep up with the latest releases, those in the UK can pick up the newer Puma Fuse 3.0 for £30 off at Puma, just £70 in the mega Puma sale currently happening online. I haven't tested this release, but according to Puma, the outsole has seen an upgrade and the training shoe is "athlete-inspired and community-tested for strength and enhanced cushioning." Sounds like a bargain.