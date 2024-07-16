The Oura Ring Gen-3 is down 15% right now in rare Prime Day sale — here's how to get yours

Until recently, the only way to buy an Oura Ring was through the company's own website. But the smart ring brand opened up a store on Amazon earlier this year, and now its joining in the Prime Day fun with 15% off all Horizon smart rings.

The Oura Ring Gen-3 is one of the greatest smart rings you can buy right now; it works with Android phones and iPhones, integrates with third-party apps like Strava and Natural Cycles, and lasts up to a week between charges.

The popular smart ring is available in two variants; the flat-topped Heritage and circular Horizon. This Prime Day discount applies to all six Horizon colorways, bringing the cost of the Rose Gold edition down to $466 from $549 at Amazon.

Since the price varies by color, the Rose Gold has the steepest discount, but the lowest price model is the Oura Ring Horizon in Silver which is just $299 down from $349, making it the same price as the flat-topped silver Heritage model.

Oura Ring Gen-3 Horizon: was $349 now $299

The third-generation Oura Ring brings sleep and stress monitoring, activity and period tracking, and heart rate readings to your fingers. You'll need an Oura membership for $5.99 per month too, but the amount you save with this discount almost covers the first year's fees. The silver edition is down to $299, but all six colorways are discounted, saving you up to $80 on this top-tier tracker.

It faces stiff competition from the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Ring (which is available for pre-order right now), but you don't need a specific phone to use the Oura Ring, so it's a more versatile option, especially if you're an iPhone user.

Oura also is the more established brand, so people have had plenty of time with the ring. We spent a whole year with the third-generation model and had few complaints. And the partnership with fertility app Natural Cycles is so effective that the ring knew our fitness editor was pregnant before she did.

And while these Prime Day Oura Ring deals conveniently land less than a week after Samsung unveiled its own smart ring, it's still a great time to pick up the sleek, popular Horizon ring at a rare discount, since Black Friday was the last time we saw a deal like this, and today's sales bring the price down even lower.