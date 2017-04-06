Project Scorpio's Beastly Specs Revealed

We don't know how much Xbox's Project Scorpio will cost, we don't know an exact release date (sometime this fall), and we don't know what its exclusive games are, but we do know one thing: it will be a performance powerhouse.

In an exclusive look with Digital Foundry, Microsoft revealed that Scoprio will have a custom 8-core CPU clocked at 2.3-GHz, a GPU with 40 custom compute units at 1172MHz, 12GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, 326GB/s of memory bandwidth and a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive.



Project Scorpio

Xbox One

PS4 Pro

CPU

Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz

Eight custom Jaguar cores clocked at 1.75GHz

Eight Jaguar cores clocked at 2.1GHz

GPU

40 customized compute units at 1172MHz 12 GCN compute units at 853MHz (Xbox One S: 914MHz)

36 improved GCN compute units at 911MHz

Memory

12GB GDDR5

8GB DDR3/32MB ESRAM

8GB GDDR5

Memory Bandwidth

326GB/s

DDR3: 68GB/s, ESRAM at max 204GB/s (Xbox One S: 219GB/s)

218GB/s

Hard Drive

1TB

500GB/1TB/2TB

1TB

Optical Drive

4K UHD Blu-ray

Blu-ray (Xbox One) / 4K UHD Blu-ray (Xbox One S)

Blu-ray



What does all this mean for you? A GPU and a CPU that are several times faster than what you get in the Xbox One, and a ton of memory for the system to use. In a demo that Microsoft showed Digital Foundry, a version of Forza with 4K assets ran at 60 fps with GPU capacity to spare.

That power will also improve performance for old Xbox 360 and Xbox One games, and it's also far and away more powerful than the PS4 Pro (though as of now, the PlayStation is winning on games).



Project Scorpio will return technical superiority to Microsoft and Xbox, and might just convince some gamers to upgrade to a 4K TV to take advantage.



With specs out of the way, we plan on seeing games for Project Scorpio, as well as a final name, price and release date at E3 in June.