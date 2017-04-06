Trending

Project Scorpio's Beastly Specs Revealed

By Consoles 

Microsoft has pulled back the curtain on Xbox's Project Scorpio, revealing the powerful specs that will let it play games in 4K.

We don't know how much Xbox's Project Scorpio will cost, we don't know an exact release date (sometime this fall), and we don't know what its exclusive games are, but we do know one thing: it will be a performance powerhouse.

Credit: Microsoft

(Image credit: Microsoft)


In an exclusive look with Digital Foundry, Microsoft revealed that Scoprio will have a custom 8-core CPU clocked at 2.3-GHz, a GPU with 40 custom compute units at 1172MHz, 12GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, 326GB/s of memory bandwidth and a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive.


Project Scorpio
Xbox One
PS4 Pro
CPU
Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz
Eight custom Jaguar cores clocked at 1.75GHz
Eight Jaguar cores clocked at 2.1GHz
GPU
40 customized compute units at 1172MHz12 GCN compute units at 853MHz (Xbox One S: 914MHz)
36 improved GCN compute units at 911MHz
Memory
12GB GDDR5
8GB DDR3/32MB ESRAM
8GB GDDR5
Memory Bandwidth
326GB/s
DDR3: 68GB/s, ESRAM at max 204GB/s (Xbox One S: 219GB/s)
218GB/s
Hard Drive
1TB
500GB/1TB/2TB
1TB
Optical Drive
4K UHD Blu-ray
Blu-ray (Xbox One) / 4K UHD Blu-ray (Xbox One S)
Blu-ray

What does all this mean for you? A GPU and a CPU that are several times faster than what you get in the Xbox One, and a ton of memory for the system to use. In a demo that Microsoft showed Digital Foundry, a version of Forza with 4K assets ran at 60 fps with GPU capacity to spare.

That power will also improve performance for old Xbox 360 and Xbox One games, and it's also far and away more powerful than the PS4 Pro (though as of now, the PlayStation is winning on games).

Project Scorpio will return technical superiority to Microsoft and Xbox, and might just convince some gamers to upgrade to a 4K TV to take advantage.

With specs out of the way, we plan on seeing games for Project Scorpio, as well as a final name, price and release date at E3 in June.