How to Take Screenshots on Xbox One

Xbox One has offered built-in video capture since its launch, but gamers who prefer to capture stills of their most epic moments have been out of luck -- until now. The console has finally gained a screenshot feature as part of its March system update, meaning you can take snapshots of your favorite Dragon Age vistas or photograph your highest Halo scores for bragging rights. Saving and sharing stills on Xbox One only takes a few easy steps; here's how to do it.

Taking a Screenshot

1. Make sure your Xbox One is up to date. If you're not prompted to download the latest system update upon startup, select Settings > System > Update Console.

2. Fire up a game. The screenshot feature will not work when browsing the Xbox One's menu interface.

3. Double-tap your controller's Xbox button to pull up the Snap menu, and press Y to take a screenshot. Alternatively, if you have Kinect, you can simply shout, "Xbox, take a screenshot."

(Image credit: Photo Credit: Xbox)

Sharing Your Screenshots

1. Open the Upload Studio app to manage and share your screens.

2. Select Manage Captures and open the screenshot you'd like to share.

3. Press the Menu button and select Share. You can share your photos to Twitter, OneDrive, your Xbox activity feed, your personal Showcase or via a private message.

4. To make a screenshot your background, open the Upload app (not Upload Studio), select My Captures, open a screenshot, press Menu and select Set as Background.



(Image credit: Photo Credit: Xbox)

For reference, here's a screenshot I took of me being really mean to an Orc in Shadow of Mordor. If you've taken any awesome screens on your Xbox One, share them in the comments below!

