Wii U Price to Drop $50 in September

Despite Nintendo President Satoru Iwata's comments against a Wii U price drop, Nintendo's announced that it's finally happening. And it's a long time in the coming too, considering the Wii U's slow sales since the console launched.

The price cut will be $50, bringing the cost of the Wii U down to $299.99. This cut will be made effective starting September 20th. It doesn't appear that this price cut will be reaching the Wii U basic, which has pretty much been phased out at this point. However, Nintendo will be offering two different versions of the deluxe edition of the Wii U. One will be the original deluxe edition that comes packaged with Nintendo Land. The other edition will be a Zelda version that comes with Windwaker HD and a digital copy of the Hyrule Historia Zelda book.

