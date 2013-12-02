Where to Watch 'Arrow' Online

Arrow, Courtesy Warner Bros.

Last year, the CW brought the character of Green Arrow from DC Comics to his own television show, simply called "Arrow." Oliver Queen (played by Stephen Amell) dons the persona of the vigilante Arrow to help save his home of Starling City, while juggling his everyday life with ex-girlfriend Laurel (Katie Cassidy), his best friend Tommy (Colin Donnell) and his bodyguard John (David Ramsey). Green Arrow is known for being a superhero who succeeds through skill rather than superpowers. Now in its second season, the television show provides a grittier, more-realistic take on the DC Comics' universe.

How can fans of such heroics check out the vigilante's exploits? Below you can find the various places to get your "Arrow" fix online.

RECENT EPISODES



CW website and app

The CW's site features the latest six episodes to have aired, free for streaming. The CW app offers the five latest episodes aired; it's available for iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

MORE: How to Watch Live TV Online

Hulu

You can watch the last five episodes on the free version of Hulu, with the latest episode available on Hulu Plus before it comes to the free version.

PAST EPISODES

Netflix Instant (subscription, $7.99)

Season 1 is available for those who need to catch up.

ALL EPISODES

Amazon Instant Video (a la carte)

Episodes from Season 1 and Season 2 cost $1.99 each in SD and $2.99 in HD resolution.

Season 1 sells as a bundle for $39.99 in SD and $49.99 in HD.

You can also buy a Season 2 "Season Pass" — You'll receive all episodes that have already run, and any subsequent episodes that air after you purchase the pass will be automatically added to your Amazon library.

MORE: Netflix vs. Amazon Prime Instant Video: Face-Off

Google Play (a la carte)

Season 1 and Season 2 episodes: $1.99 SD, $2.99 HD.

Season 1 and Season 2 passes: $39.99 SD, $49.99 HD.

iTunes (a la carte)

Season 1 and Season 2 episodes: $1.99 SD, $2.99 HD.

Season 1 and Season 2 passes: $39.99 SD, $49.99 HD.

M-Go (a la carte)

Season 1 and Season 2 episodes: $1.99 SD, $2.99 HD.

Season 1 pass: $32.99 SD, $41.99 HD.

M-Go does not currently sell a Season 2 pass.

PlayStation Network (a la carte)

Season 1 and Season 2 episodes: $1.99 SD, $2.99 HD.

No season passes are available.

Vudu (a la carte)

Season 1 and Season 2 episodes: $1.99 SD, $2.99 HD.

Season 1 and Season 2 passes: $39.99 SD, $49.99 HD.

Xbox Video (a la carte)

Season 1 and Season 2 episodes: $1.99 SD, $2.99 HD.

Season 1 and Season 2 passes: $39.99 SD, $49.99 HD.

Follow Kevin Ohannessian at @khohannessian and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.