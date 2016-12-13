Act Fast: Google Selling Elusive 32GB Pixel Again

Somewhat forgot to tell Google to make enough phones.

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL have been wildly popular, with the devices often showing up as out of stock online. But at least for now, you can grab a 32GB model of the Pixel and Pixel XL at the Google Store.

The smaller 5-inch, 32GB Pixel starts at $649, and is currently available in all three colors -- Black, Silver and Really Blue. But you can't get that limited edition blue if you step up to 128GB of storage, which costs $100 more.

The larger 5.5-inch Pixel XL is also available right now in all three hues if you opt for the 32GB model, which starts at $769. However, the 128GB version is completely out of stock.

In our review of the Pixel XL, we loved its camera and image stabilization, smart Google Assistant and strong performance and battery life. Plus, you get unlimited storage in Google Photos. The only thing we don't really love is the design.

If you don't want to go the unlocked route, Verizon is showing 32GB Pixel in stock for all three colors right now. But you won't find the 128GB version offered through this carrier.

Want the bigger XL? Be prepared to wait. Verizon shows ship dates that are all after Christmas. The Really Blue model will ship Dec. 28, and the Black and Silver variants won't go out the door until Jan. 11 and Jan. 20, respectively. At least you can grab a 128GB version for this phone.