How to Stream Westworld Season 2 For Free

Curious about what HBO's Westworld has up its hosts' sleeves for its second season, but unsure if it'll be worth paying for? Here are our tips for saving money on streaming your next trip to the hottest AI-powered amusement park ever.

For starters, know that new subscribers don't pay for the first month of HBO Now, the network's $14.99-a-month streaming service available both as a mobile app (Android, iOS) and on assorted streaming devices. That's not to be confused with HBO Go, the mobile service that HBO's regular subscribers can access.

Patience is a virtue

If you can avoid spoilers, especially from friends and coworkers, wait until HBO announces the air dates for the last four episodes of this season. Why? Because then you'll know when the final episode airs, and you can set a reminder to begin the free HBO now trial one month before that date.

This way, you can spend those next four weeks binge-watching the rest of the season, because HBO Now offers video-on-demand. Sure, you can start that trial on April 22, when the new season begins, but you'll be spending money before you know it.

Looking to start now? Here's another way to save.

If you've got a Hulu account, or are willing to start one, you can save $10 per month (for the first 6 months) on HBO by adding to the pay channel to your Hulu subscription, where it will run you only $4.99 per month. Since HBO has yet to announce the air dates for the latter half of this season, you might find your bill revert to $14.99 per month before the season ends.

With your Hulu login credentials, you'll be able to watch Westworld (and other HBO shows) via the HBO Now app. This deal works with any Hulu plan, including Hulu With Live TV.