Submit Your Fanfic to Win an Uncharted 2 Beta Key

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune was one of the best releases for the PlayStation 3 two years ago, and this year a sequel is set to accomplish the same thing.
While Uncharted 2: Among Thieves won’t be in stores until this November, we’re giving you a chance today to pick up one of our keys so that you can take part in the multiplayer beta that’s going on right now.
We have five beta keys to give away, and in return we’d like to be entertained. We want you to write a short fan fiction based on the characters from the first Uncharted game. Obviously those who’ve played are well acquainted with the original have the advantage, but we want to give away these keys to fans of the first game. (Click here for a plot summary.)
Feel free to get creative. You can try to keep with the pulpy style of Uncharted’s story telling, or you can put your own funny spin on things. The only guideline is that it has to recognizable that it’s based on the Uncharted universe, but otherwise it’s up to you.
Post your fan fiction short story in the comments below. We’ll be considering all entries submitted from now through June 19, 2009 June 21, 2009 (closing at 11:59 pm PST, GMT -8).
UPDATE: We're extending this contest through the weekend just so that those of you who didn't have time to work on something during the weekdays can now get your entry in. Those who have submitted prior to the original closing date of tonight will receive special consideration.
This contest is subject to the following rules:
1. Eligibility: US (excluding RI) and Canadian residents 18 years or older as of the entry dates stated below. Winners (5) determined by Bestofmedia. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase does not increase your odds of winning. Void where prohibited.
2. The official contest Sponsor is Bestofmedia LLC, USA (“Bestofmedia”), 10559 Jefferson Blvd., Suite A, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
3. In the event of a dispute as to any online entry, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address used to enter will be deemed to be the participant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. The contest is subject to federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.
4. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, at its sole discretion, either (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules or (b) award the prizes according to the Judging Criteria from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
5. The Contest:
- a. There will be one contest, which will run from June 17, 2009 (12:01 am PST, GMT -8) through June 21, 2009 (11:59 pm PST, GMT -8).
- b. Contestants register for the contest by submitting a story (see d. below) in the Comments section of the news article announcing this contest.
- c. There will be five contest winners. Each winner will receive a key allowing them to use the “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Multiplayer” beta version.
- d. Contest registrants must submit will submit brief stories (fan fiction) based on the characters from the first Uncharted game.
- e. Bestofmedia editorial staff will judge the contest, selecting the authors of the five stories that will receive the five “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Multiplayer” beta keys.
- f. A contest registrant may win only one of the five prizes.
- g. Submission of a contest entry implies the contestant has read these rules.
6. The beta keys have no monetary value, because beta code is being used.
7. All prize winners are responsible for taxes and other surcharges on the prizes they win.
8. Requirements of a Potential Winner: Except where prohibited, a potential Winner may be required to sign and return an affidavit (or declaration) of eligibility and a liability/publicity release. In addition, a potential Winner may be required to sign a release in which he/she irrevocably assigns and transfers to the Sponsor any and all rights, title and interest in Entry, including, without limitation, all copyrights and trademark rights, and waives all moral rights in the Entry. Documents must be signed and returned to the Sponsor within seven (7) days of being notified. If a potential Winner fails to sign and return the required documents within the required time period or is otherwise ineligible to receive the prize, an alternate entrant may be selected in his/her place according to the selection procedures set forth above.
9. Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Contest, entrants agree to release and hold harmless Bestofmedia, other companies associated with promotion of the contest, and each of their subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Contest or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors that may prevent an entrant from submitting an entry; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Contest; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Contest or the processing of entries; or (f) injury, death, or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or receipt of any prize.
10. These rules incorporate any rules set by Sony Computer Entertainment America (Sony) relating to the use of the “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Multiplayer” beta or the keys provided by Sony.
11. Participation in the Contest constitutes an entrant’s consent to the Sponsor’s use of his/her name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, and state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further payment or consideration.
Good For It
-by grab_bag
Elena knocked on the door that connected her hotel room with Nathan and Sully’s. Shifting her weight back and forth on bare feet, she picked at a rather unsettling dark brown stain on her khaki capris. When the three of them had carefully hidden the stolen pirate boat and cargo and finally gotten back to their hotel rooms, they had all been so exhausted that each had fallen asleep immediately. The events of the last twelve hours had left Elena so physically and emotionally drained that she hadn’t even bothered to change, let alone shower, and so when she woke up after she didn’t know how long, she intended to clean up immediately, preferring not to think about what or whose bodily fluids she was idly scratching at.
The doorknob clicked and she heard Nathan’s sleepy tenor call out, “What’s up, Elena?”
“Hey, I was about to take a shower and I was wondering if- if…uh…”
Elena trailed off as Nathan opened the door wearing nothing but a white towel wrapped low around his waist, his dark hair dripping water down his neck. Her eyes involuntarily scanned down to his abs, where she could see his hips tapering into a V that met somewhere below the fabric.
“You were wondering…?” Nathan asked, and she could hear the smile in his voice. She pulled her gaze back to meet his, and shook her head slightly, trying to remember what she had needed.
“...ah, I was wondering if I could have your towel…I mean an extra towel,” She corrected herself. “Do you have an extra towel I can borrow? I was about to shower, I need one for my hair and my other ones are all still dirty…” Elena could feel herself blushing at the effect he had on her. She was usually pretty collected, both on- and off-camera, but now she tripped over words like she had never seen a man in a towel before. She got the impression that not only could Nathan tell he’d unsettled her, but also that he was quite pleased with this fact.
“Yeah, come on in, just give me a second,” he replied, and turned back towards his bathroom, grabbing a pair of jeans off one of the twin beds as he went. Elena followed him in, glancing around. Two suitcases spilled clothes over the floor, one at the foot of each unmade bed. Piles of maps and papers lay on one nightstand, and a half-empty box of cigars sat on the other. The bathroom door was still open a crack; Elena could see a vague movement in the steamed mirror and heard the towel hit the floor. Looking away quickly, she picked Nathan’s silver belt buckle up off the dresser and turned it over in her hands. The metal was tarnished and dented in several places, but the imprinted skull-and-crossbones was still visible, despite being worn down.
“So, um, where’s Sully?” she asked, more to fill the silence than out of any actual curiosity. She had a pretty good idea of where he was anyway.
“Down at the bar,” Nathan called out from the bathroom. “He’ll be working over the barmaid, if I know him, and not just trying to reduce his tab this time.”
“Back to the grindstone already then?” Elena smiled. The man was nothing if he wasn’t a charmer, and she was sure he’d be gone for a while. “Isn’t it a little early to be at a bar?”
“Not at all, Sleeping Beauty,” Nate replied, walking out in jeans and carrying a clean, folded towel. “You were out all night and most of the day too. It’s nearly 8pm. And besides-” he tossed the towel at her, which she caught with one hand, “-Sully’s rich now.”
“Sully’s *filthy* rich,” she corrected, placing the buckle back down.
“We all are,” he said, then much quieter, as if just realizing what he was saying, he repeated it. “We all are.” He was silent then, and Elena couldn’t tell if he was looking at her or through her into some memory.
“Right, just what you wanted," she said, and there was an awkward pause when he didn't reply.
"So…thanks for the towel,” she said to break the silence, giving it a little shake and starting back to her room. Smooth, she thought to herself. Real smooth.
She was just inside the door when she felt Nathan’s large hand close around her wrist. She turned back.
He hesitated, then said, “I’m really sorry about your camera,” his eyes not quite meeting hers. “I know how much it meant to you to get this story.”
His apology touched her. She thought she’d shrugged the loss of her camera off convincingly enough.
“It’s okay, really,” she replied. “It’s not like I’d have been able to use the story anyway, not after what happened to Roman. Too many people would have put themselves in danger if they’d seen the story- curious scientists, ambitious politicians…“
“And no-account tomb-robbers?” Nathan finished for her, and her stomach clenched a little, partially at her own harsh words tossed casually back at her and partially because Nathan had taken a step closer and smelled deliciously clean.
“That group seems to be the most capable of handling themselves, actually,” she replied. She hoped it came out sounding calmer than she felt.
“You weren’t too bad yourself, you know. I just made it up as I went,” he admitted, and gave that familiar cocky grin that melted her knees.
“I believe it,” she answered. There was another silence, and Elena realized Nathan was still holding her wrist. She glanced down, turning her hand a little, and when he did not let go she looked up at him.
Nathan bent his head and pressed his lips firmly against hers.
When he pulled back, Elena asked frankly, “You make that up as you go too?”
Nathan shrugged. She scanned his eyes, hazel and bright and waiting for her response.
She smiled. “It took you long enough.” Nathan barely had time to return the grin when Elena reached up and pulled his head back down to crush his mouth against hers. He tasted familiar; something spicy that lingered in her memory…cinnamon toothpaste, maybe? Nutmeg? Her lips parted as his tongue slid inside- definitely cinnamon. She ran her hand through his hair, which was still damp, and she groaned slightly as she remembered that she still hadn't showered. Misinterpreting her, Nathan pushed her up against the wall and skimmed his hand across the bare skin at the base of her throat, which made it all the more difficult to stop.
“What?” he asked, confused as she eased him gently away, her hand remaining flat against his chest. She fought the urge to trace her fingers along the muscles of his arms or down the plane of his stomach.
“I still need to shower, remember? I’m disgusting,” she said, and held up the towel she still clenched in her other fist.
Without batting an eye, Nathan replied, “I don’t mind taking another one.”
Elena arched an eyebrow, then pushed the towel against his chest. She turned coolly and walked towards her bathroom. Deliberately, she peeled off both tank tops at once and pulled the ponytail holder out of her hair, which tumbled down her neck. Pausing at the door to the bathroom, she looked back over her shoulder at Nathan. He looked puzzled, standing half-dressed in the doorway, and Elena shivered. She could not remember him being more appealing.
“I expect Sully won’t be back for a while,” she said in a low voice, “which is good since I don’t want any interruptions this time, but just in case-“ she reached back to unhook her bra as she entered the bathroom, “-lock the door behind you.”
Nathan smiled, shook his head, and complied.
