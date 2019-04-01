Today Only: Get a 43-inch TCL Roku TV For Just $170

If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom TV, but don't want to spend hundreds doing so, Amazon has just the deal for you.

Today only, the retailer has the TCL 43-inch 1080p Roku Smart TV on sale for $169.99. That's $70 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV.

While it's getting harder to justify the purchase of a 1080p TV (4K TVs are so affordable these days), the TCL 3-Series isn't just any 1080p TV. It's one of the best values around, thanks in part to its Roku platform.



Roku's operating system is dead simple to use and gives you access to hundreds of channels, from Amazon Video to Netflix. Combined with its 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Wi-Fi, and 3 HDMI inputs, it makes the TCL S325 the perfect TV for a spare room, child's room, or bedroom.