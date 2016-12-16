How to Unlock Super Mario Run's 5 Hidden Characters

So you've decided to dash fingers-first into the delightful, one-handed world of Super Mario Run. But did you know there's more to the game than just playing as the titular iconic plumber? Not only does this mobile game let you rock out as Princess Peach, Luigi and 3 other characters, but similarly to Mario's console games, you may get different abilities depending on who you pick.

You'll need to put a little work in before you can have your pick of the other titans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Here's how to unlock Yoshi, Luigi, Toad, Toadette and Princess Peach.

Luigi

You can unlock the more stone-faced of the two Mario brothers in Kingdom Builder mode, which you can access after the first time you play the game's Toad Rally mode.

Once Kingdom Builder mode opens, you'll need to buy the Luigi house in order to unlock the other Mario brother. That building costs 150 green Toads and 150 purple Toads, which you collect by playing Toad Rally.

Princess Peach

In order to run through the Mushroom Kingdom as her majesty, you'll need to do what Mario always seems to do: rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. You'll complete this task by completing the World Tour Mode, which also means you'll need to buy the full $10 game.

Toad

One of the shorter members of the Mario universe can be unlocked in the shortest amount of time. All you need to do is link Super Mario Run with a MyNintendo account, or create one via the game if you don't already have one. To do this, tap Link in the top right corner of the main screen and log in or sign up. So far, Toad's the only character that we know plays any differently, as he's faster than the rest.

MORE: The 15 Best Video Games of 2016



Toadette

Remember how you had to put time into Toad Rally to unlock Luigi? You'll need to collect a trove of 200 red Toads, 200 blue Toads and 200 green Toads from Toad Rally to buy the Toadette house in Kingdom Builder. That's how you get Toadette.

Yoshi

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, you're going to need to put time into Toad Rally to unlock Yoshi, whose full name is T. Yoshi Munchakoopas, if you didn't already know. Fortunately, you'll only need 30 red Toads and 30 yellow Toads to buy the plucky dinosaur and its house from Kingdom Builder.