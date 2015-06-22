SoftBank's Humanoid Robot Sells Out in One Minute

You'll have to wait to get your hands on a robot that loves you back. The first batch of Pepper, the "emotional" robot developed by SoftBank, sold out during the first 60 seconds that it was on sale this past Saturday.

Pepper is a 4-foot-tall robot that is capable of reading human emotion, as well as body language and facial expressions, and can carry on basic conversations. The 1,000 individuals who bought Pepper paid 198,000 yen, or about $1,600. Pepper is expected to go on sale in the United States and Europe sometime in 2016.

Even since its conception, Pepper has gone through several changes. Since the beginning, the robot could read human emotion to a certain extent, but now Pepper can respond with emotion as well. SoftBank also claims Pepper will learn the personality of its owner as time passes, and modify its behavior to suit its owner's needs.

The goal of Pepper isn't to help with household chores; it's designed to be a home companion. For instance, it could try to cheer you up by playing your favorite song.

The company told the The Wall Street Journal that it aims to release plans in July about selling its next batch of robots. The company is estimating that it will make 1,000 Peppers per month as sales continue. SoftBank partnered with the French subsidiary Aldebaran Robotics to design Pepper, and Foxconn to manufacture it.

