Nintendo's $80 SNES Classic Packs Shocking Game Lineup

Start lining up outside your local game store now. Nintendo announced its Super NES Classic Edition, which will release on September 29 for $79.99. Oh, and the game selection is bananas.

The system has 21 games on board, a monster lineup that includes the never released Star Fox 2 as well as hit after hit like Earthbound, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, and Final Fantasy III. Here's the full list:



• Contra III: The Alien Wars™

• Donkey Kong Country

• EarthBound

• Final Fantasy III

• F-ZERO

• Kirby Super Star

• Kirby’s Dream Course

• The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

• Mega Man® X

• Secret of Mana

• Star Fox

• Star Fox 2

• Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

• Super Castlevania IV

• Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

• Super Mario Kart

• Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

• Super Mario World

• Super Metroid

It comes with an HDMI cable, USB charging cable, and two wired SNES classic controllers for multiplayer games like Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting and Super Mario Kart.

If you'll excuse me, I'm going to go pitch a tent outside of a Best Buy now.