Nintendo's $80 SNES Classic Packs Shocking Game Lineup

Start lining up outside your local game store now. Nintendo announced its Super NES Classic Edition, which will release on September 29 for $79.99. Oh, and the game selection is bananas.

The system has 21 games on board, a monster lineup that includes the never released Star Fox 2 as well as hit after hit like Earthbound, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, and Final Fantasy III.  Here's the full list:

•    Contra III: The Alien Wars™
•    Donkey Kong Country
•    EarthBound
•    Final Fantasy III
•    F-ZERO
•    Kirby Super Star
•    Kirby’s Dream Course
•    The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
•    Mega Man® X
•    Secret of Mana
•    Star Fox
•    Star Fox 2
•    Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
•    Super Castlevania IV
•    Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®
•    Super Mario Kart
•    Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
•    Super Mario World
•    Super Metroid

It comes with an HDMI cable, USB charging cable, and two wired SNES classic controllers for multiplayer games like Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting and Super Mario Kart.

If you'll excuse me, I'm going to go pitch a tent outside of a Best Buy now.