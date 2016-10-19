This Handheld PC Can Play Triple-A Games

It's baaack! Smach Z, a handheld gaming PC that launched and quickly canceled its Kickstarter campaign last year has returned. Claiming to have the capacity to play any AAA title out of the box, the device essentially crams some AMD components into an extremely portable box according to Lilputing.



So what makes the Smach Z tick? For the processor, the base model of the device is powered by a 2.1-GHz AMD Merlin Falcon RX-421BD with 4GB of RAM with a 64GB hard drive, a AMD Radeon R7 GPU and a 6-inch, 1920 x 1080 touch capacitive display. The Pro edition bumps the RAM up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both versions of the device features a MicroSD slot, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, HDMI-out and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and 4G LTE mobile network compatibility.

MORE: The Best Gaming Desktops



In terms of control, Smach Z offers your traditional four face buttons with a single analog stick. To make up for the missing stick, the handheld features a pair of haptic touchpad controls called Z-Pads. They're similar in concept to what the Steam controller currently offers, taking on a variety of command inputs depending on the game currently being played. Players can also configure custom control schemes for smoother gameplay.



If Smach is to be believed, it's going to have a hell of a catalog when it launches. Able to play titles from Steam, as well as emulators the Smach Z could support roughly 10,000 titles. And these aren't obscure indies; the company lists Borderlands 2, Metro: Last Light Redux, DOTA and Team Fortress 2 as some of the games the Smach Z can play. As far as battery life, Smach is claiming over 5 hours.

While I'm a bit skeptical of Kickstarter campaigns, I'd be more than willing to take the Smach Z for a test drive in an upcoming review.

