This Samsung Phone Will Beat Galaxy S10 to a Key Feature

Samsung's Galaxy S10 had been slated to be the first handset from the company to ship with a virtual fingerprint sensor baked into its display. But a new report suggests that might not be true.

Samsung is planning to bring its in-display fingerprint sensor to a new device it'll call the Galaxy A10, serial leaker @MMDDJ_ is reporting. Additionally, the Galaxy A10 will hit store shelves before the Galaxy S10, creating a path for Samsung to offer the smartphone with the feature and showcase how it works before its flagship is released.

For years, we've been hearing reports that Samsung is working on a virtual fingerprint sensor that would be baked into the smartphone's screen. The feature means users would be able to verify their identity not by hovering their finger over a physical button, but instead by placing it on a specified region in the screen.

It's perhaps no surprise Samsung would want to bring the feature to an A-series device first. Samsung has been using its A-series to test components in the past. For instance, the A8s Samsung recently unveiled comes with an Infinity-O display, just like the one we can expect in the Galaxy S10. Samsung has also offers a quad-lens rear-camera array in its A9 — another feature slated for Samsung's next flagship.

Looking ahead, then, it would make sense for the A10 to ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor. But exactly when that will happen and how much it'll cost is unknown. For now, @MMDDJ_ is only saying that the feature is coming.

But considering the Galaxy S10 is expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February and hit store shelves soon after, we likely won't need to wait long before the A10 is released.