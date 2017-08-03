Announcing the Tom's Guide Razer Q&A and Giveaway!

Ever wanted to ask one of the big hardware or software giants something directly? How did you design that? Where did that feature come from? What’s in store next? Well, now you have the chance!

Tom’s Guide is excited to announce a Q&A and Giveaway with Razer.





Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix!



What: Q&A and Giveaway with Razer

When: Wednesday, August 2nd 12PM EST

Where: The Tom’s Guide Laptop Forums!

Who: Kevin Sather and the Razer Laptop Systems Team

Kevin Sather, Razer's Global Director of Systems Marketing, as well as other members of the Laptop Systems Team, will be joining us in the next Tom’s Guide Q&A. He'll be answering your in-depth questions about all of Razer's current lineup. That includes the top-rated Razer Blade Pro.

The Q&A starts Wednesday, August 2nd at 12PM EST, but we're collecting questions ahead of time over in our forum's thread. All questions will be moderated and supervised by the Tom’s Guide Community Manager, Catherine Strachan, and a full team of Tom's Guide Senior Moderators.

Don’t Forget the Razer Q&A Giveaway!

We're also giving away a bunch of Razer gear as part of this ultimate Q&A. Up for grabs is a fully loaded Razer Rogue backpack with wireless accessories, including the Lancehead Mouse,Kraken 7.1 V2 headset, and the Blackwidow Chroma V2 keyboard.

Runner ups will get their own Razer Rogue backpacks. Don’t miss out on your chance to win! The sweepstakes opens today at 12PM EST, July 31st, and will close at 9pm EST on August 3rd. Please see the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.

Ask Me Anything Rules

· No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.

· All Rules of Conduct apply.

· Keep questions direct and to the point.

· Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"

· Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.

· Do not post duplicate questions or re-post your question multiple times.

· Not all questions may be answered.

· Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

· Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!

· The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active using a recognized and verified account.



