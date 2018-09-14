Here's How the Razer Phone 2 Compares to the Original

Android Headlines got allegedly leaked renders of what they claim is the new Razer Phone 2 gaming phone. They look almost identical, except for a few refinements. It’s like a game of spot the difference!



On the left you have the original Razer gaming phone, “a gaming monster we almost loved.” On the right, the alleged Razer Phone 2.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The latter seems to have slightly thicker bezels on the sides, while keeping the top and bottom almost identical: there seems to be a wider separation between the camera and the flash.

Otherwise, the phone looks like it has the same 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.3-inch dimensions, the same 16:9 aspect ratio display, and the same front-facing speaker grills layout.

Under the hood, however, recent public benchmarks claimed to belong to the Razer Phone 2 show a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 8 gigabytes of RAM — upping the previous generation 835 processor. Android Headlines claim that the device may come with up to 512GB of storage and a much-needed 4,000mAh battery to guarantee a good amount of gameplay time.

Looking at Apple’s recent focus on high-end gaming with the iPhone XS and XS Max and its 7-nanometer A12 Bionic processor— especially the spectacular demo of Elder Scrolls: Blade —Razer will have an uphill battle trying to compete. The Razer 2 is rumored to come out in October.

Razer hasn’t confirmed that this render or system information is the real thing yet. The only thing we know is that, according to the company’s 2018 provisional earnings report, the Razer Phone launch in late 2017 was a success, although it was a limited run. The earnings report also mentions that Razer is working hard now on the second generation.