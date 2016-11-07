Best Tech Toys for Kids

Dance Code Belle

Dance Code Belle is ready to dance the night away. The doll just needs a little bit of help from an upcoming coder with an iOS or Android device. With easy-to-use block coding, you can program Belle to twirl and step like she did in the movie. But if your child's not ready to start programming, Belle has 10 preprogrammed dances that are activated by touching her necklace. The doll can say over 100 phrases and play seven songs if you want a break from all that dancing.

Credit: Hasbro