Best iPhone 7 Cases
Find the Right Case for Your iPhone 7
With tons of case options available for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, it can be hard to know where to start. Some cases focus on protection, some fashion and some adding extra features like built-in batteries, storing credit cards or adding wireless charging capabilities.
Here’s a look at 25 iPhone 7 cases that have caught our eye.
Otterbox UniVerse
Otterbox promises both protection and flexibility with its UniVerse case for the iPhone 7 lineup. The company says its $60 case has undergone more than 24 tests and 238 hours of testing to ensure it adequately protects the iPhone 7. A one-piece design makes it easy to slide your iPhone into the case. And most importantly, the UniVerse features module support, so you can connect backup batteries or camera lenses to expand your iPhone’s capabilities.
Griffin Survivor Clear
The Griffin Survivor Clear aims to highlight the design of the iPhone 7. The $20 Survivor Clear is scratch-resistant and has impact-deflecting bumpers to protect your phone's sides and corners. There's also an "anti-yellow rubber" that keeps your Clear case from turning an unsightly color.
i-Blason ArmorBox Dual Layer
The i-Blason ArmorBox Dual Layer looks to keep the iPhone 7 safely protected on the most rugged of trips. The $18 case has a polycarbonate hard shell, as well as a flexible interior that further protects it from accidental spills. Even with the screen protector on the front of the casing, your iPhone can still respond to your touch.
CM4 Q Card Case for iPhone 7
In addition to protecting the iPhone 7, the Q Card Case from CM4 can hold up to three cards, including ID cards or credit cards, plus cash. The $40 case includes a textured surface to reduce the chances of the handset slipping out of your hands, and CM4’s “Natural Throw” buttons make it easier to access the device’s physical keys. Eye-catching colors include Black Onyx, Champagne Gold, Gunmetal Gray and Rose Gold.
Mophie Juice Pack Air
Mophie offers a great case for boost your endurance. Dubbed the Juice Pack Air, the $100 case can extend the battery life of your iPhone 7 to 27 hours, according to the company. The case wirelessly charges your iPhone 7 using just about any wireless-charging technology, including Qi. In other words, Mophie's technology turns your iPhone 7 into a wireless-charging-compatible smartphone.
Ballistic iPhone 7 Plus Urbanite
The Ballistic iPhone 7 Plus Urbanite wraps around the iPhone 7 to protect both its spine and back. And since the case’s corners wrap around the front, it should be able to protect the screen if your iPhone falls face first on a flat surface. The Ballistic is designed to be lightweight and slim so it can easily slip into a pocket, yet it's durable enough to be dropped from 6 feet without worry.
Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact
Another rugged case, the Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact for the iPhone 7 focuses mainly on impact and waterproofing should the phone slip out of your hands and onto the ground or into water. The Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact also has a textured surface to make it easier to hold.
X-Doria Defense Gear Case
Anyone looking for serious protection against a possible fall will find it in the X-Doria Defense Gear Case for iPhone 7. The company says that the case boasts “military-grade” protection, and you’ll be able to drop your phone from up to 6 feet, 6 inches without worry. Available in space gray, silver, gold and rose gold, the $35 case protects the iPhone with hard polycarbonate and anodized metal; extra protection around the corners safeguards those sensitive areas from drops.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle comes with a slim design that makes it easy to slip into a pocket. And though the case covers up most of the iPhone’s physical buttons, you’ll still be able to access them. The Beetle doesn’t come with a dedicated screen protector, but it has an “elevated bezel” that will protect the iPhone from face-first falls onto a flat surface.
Silk iPhone 7 Grip Case
An inexpensive case, the Silk iPhone 7 Grip Case looks to keep your iPhone feeling slim. Air-cushioned corners can absorb shocks, and the Grip Case’s textured surface aims to prevent the iPhone from slipping out of your grasp.
ZENS Wireless Charging Case
The ZENS Wireless Charging Case is designed to turn your iPhone 7 into a wireless-charging-compatible smartphone. It works with both Qi and MFi and even includes a micro USB port to give you more charging options.
Gear4 Carnaby
The Gear4 Carnaby stands out from the crowd with a perforated backplate that’s designed to show the iPhone 7’s actual color. However, that doesn’t mean it skimps on protection. The case absorbs the shock associated with a drop and disperses it. Users will also find that its backplate wraps around the front to protect your phone's screen.
Patchworks Level Sky Case
The Patchworks Level Sky Case puts the empahsis on design. You can choose from four versions featuring different graphics of the sky based on the time of day and type of weather you prefer. The Level Sky Case also includes large port holes and an anti-reflective camera hole for taking pictures. On the protection side, Patchworks says that the case can “meet or exceed” military standards and can stand up to a 4-foot drop.
Grovemade Wood iPhone 7 Case
Why not get back to nature? Grovemade’s $99 Wood iPhone 7 Case ($109 for the iPhone 7 Plus) is created from domestic hardwood. That two-part design lets you pop in and snap out your iPhone at will, and an adhesive back plate attaches to your iPhone’s back without leaving any residue behind.
Utomic Edge
The Utomic Edge is decidedly different than most other cases, since it's not technically a case. Instead, it's four edges that come in the color of your choosing protect the corners and can shield the iPhone 7's face when you drop it flat on the floor. Not bad for the price.
Edward Field Phone Wallet Leather
The Edward Field Phone Wallet Leather is one of the more expensive cases. For the premium, you get a device that protects your handset and doubles as a wallet for your credit cards, drivers license, and other cards. It's made from Italian leather and is handmade.
Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case
Apple's $99 Product(Red) iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case protects your device from an accidental spill, but its most important feature is what's housed in the hump on the back. There, Apple hides a battery that can boost battery life to up to 26 hours of talk time. It can also boost your iPhone 7's Internet use up to 22 hours on LTE. It has an odd design, but gets the job done.
Handl iPhone 7 Saddle Brown Pillow
Handl offers a $50 saddle brown case for the iPhone 7. The case uses leather and a puffy exterior to provide a little extra cushion if you drop the smartphone. It also has an elastic brace system that lets you steady the handset with just one or two fingers. That, the company says, will give you more range of motion when using the iPhone 7.
Tech21 Evo Aqua
The Tech21 Evo Aqua is one of the more capable cases in this roundup, featuring a full enclosure in which you can place your iPhone 7. With the Evo Aqua, you'll get full water protection even when your iPhone 7 is submerged in six-and-a-half feet of water for up to one hour. It also has enhanced drop protection, making it one of the more reliable options.
Caseology iPhone 7 Case Savoy
One of the cheaper options, the Caseology iPhone 7 Case Savoy will protect your handset in the event of a spill. But its main goal is to offer a stylish design that comes in several colors. And since it's only a few millimeters thick, this accessory won't add too much bulk to the svelte iPhone 7.
Case-Mate Wallet Folio
This handsome case is made from genuine leather and has several spots to house your ID, cards, and cash. It also has metallic buttons to give you a little more control and has a lifetime warranty.
Urban Armor Gear Monarch
Now this is serious durability. The Monarch Series iPhone 7 case has five layers of protection, including leather, alloy metal, and more. Its protection doubles the military drop standards and it has a protective screen surround to safeguard your display from scratches. It comes with a 10-year warranty.
Incipio Carnaby Esquire
Incipio's Carnaby Esquire case is designed to be a thin option for those who don't want the added bulk. The case is made from a shock-absorbing polymer material and uses TPU covers to protect your smartphone's buttons. While it's a slender case, Incipio says it'll still keep your iPhone 7 safe.
Lander Powell Case
Lander's Powell Case for the iPhone 7 is certified with Military Standard protection in drop tests and uses reinforced steel to protect the iPhone 7. You'll also find a raised bezel to shield the smartphone's screen and textured edges to reduce your chances of dropping smartphone.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid might be a fine case if you don't want to cover up Apple's iPhone 7 design. The case is clear, so it doesn't shroud Apple's design intentions. It uses air cushion technology and hybrid drop protection to keep your handset safe. There are also raised lips for camera and back protection.