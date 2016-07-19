5 Must-See Fighting Game Matches From Evo 2016

The Super Bowl of Gaming

The Evolution Championship Series is essentially the Super Bowl of fighting games, where thousands of competitors from around the globe gather in Las Vegas to virtually beat one another up until a world champion is crowned. The stakes were extra-high this year; the all-new Street Fighter V brought in over 5,000 players, and the finals were even broadcast on ESPN 2.

Evo 2016 produced some of the most memorable moments in all of pro gaming, with enough drama and excitement to rival real-life sports. From epic Smash Bros. showdowns to huge Mortal Kombat upsets, here are five matches that will make you want to pick up a controller and start training.