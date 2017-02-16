Best Brain Training Apps

Quizlet (Android, iOS: Free)

There are a whole slew of brain training apps that help you exercise various aspects of your mental faculties, but sometimes, you just want more focused exercises like flashcards that help you memorize certain pieces of information or quickly solve rote problems. The Quizlet app (Android, iOS) brings a wealth of user-generated flashcards right to your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to download a variety of custom flashcard decks covering everything from mathematics, geography, languages and more. The Quizlet app comes with a variety of testing modes, the ability to share flashcards, as well as the ability to create your own custom flashcards to update and share over the Internet. While less directed than more general brain trainers, it's a great tool for more focused exercises.