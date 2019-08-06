20 Best Recipe Apps

Drop Recipes (Android, iOS: Free)

Drop Recipes (Android, iOS) may at first blush look like just another recipes app. But the real magic is how Drop connects with smart kitchen appliances, like its original Drop Scale as well as smart ovens by Bosch or GE, allowing you to do some neat kitchen tricks like perfectly pre-heating your oven for your next roast or dynamically resizing your recipe's ingredients list based on how much of a main ingredient you've got on your Drop Scale. The app comes with hundreds of recipes that you can resize to fit the ingredients in your pantry, and each recipe comes with step-by-step visuals and helpful extras like built-in timers that can sync with your smart ovens so that nothing ever ends up burned or undercooked.