5 Gaming Trends to Watch in 2014

A new year for gaming

The new consoles are here. Steam Machines are on their way. Mobile gaming technology has never been more powerful, and the indie scene is booming. However you slice it, 2014 is going to be an exciting year for gaming, and changes are on the horizon — some good, and some bad. Between ambitious digital distribution platforms, a renewed interest in virtual reality technology and the next-gen consoles solidifying their presence in the living room, 2014 is set to be a tumultuous but promising time for gamers.