5 Most Disappointing Games of 2013

Call of Duty: Ghosts (Xbox 360 / Xbox One / PS3 / PS4 / PC / Wii U)

"Call of Duty: Ghosts" is not a bad game, but it's not a very good one, either. This first-person shooter has the franchise's standard over-the-top campaign and robust multiplayer suite, but both feel a little bland and uninspired, especially compared to last year's "Black Ops II." The campaign is unusually ridiculous and xenophobic, even by "Call of Duty" standards, and the multiplayer adds very few new options. "Call of Duty" has demonstrated that it can be smart, engaging and even subversive, but "Ghosts" demonstrates that it can also be as dull as dirt.