10 Fun, Cheap Steam Games for a Rainy Day

Steam-powered

Steam is an insatiable gamer's best friend, with thousands of PC games available at often-discounted prices and easily downloadable.

But say you've been browsing Steam looking for a new game to play, and all the featured games are either already in your library or not interesting to you.

Never fear, intrepid gamer, there are plenty of weird, wonderful games buried in the bowels of Steam. Some are new and have yet to become popular, and some are so old that they're hard to come by.

Here we show you the 10 "buried treasures" of the Steam gaming platform.