10 Fun, Cheap Steam Games for a Rainy Day
Steam-powered
Steam is an insatiable gamer's best friend, with thousands of PC games available at often-discounted prices and easily downloadable.
But say you've been browsing Steam looking for a new game to play, and all the featured games are either already in your library or not interesting to you.
Never fear, intrepid gamer, there are plenty of weird, wonderful games buried in the bowels of Steam. Some are new and have yet to become popular, and some are so old that they're hard to come by.
Here we show you the 10 "buried treasures" of the Steam gaming platform.
Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
You've probably heard of "Baldur's Gate." Released in 1998, the game served as a bridge between the old-school fantasy games of the '70s and early '80s and modern fantasy games like "Dragon's Age" and "Elder Scrolls" that millions of people know and love today.
A remake of the classic entitled "Baldur's Gate: The Enhanced Edition" was first announced in March 2012 and released for the iPad and Steam a few months later. But in June 2013 the Apple app and planned Android version were shut down due to contractual issues.
That means the only place you can currently get "Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition" is on Steam. Talk about buried treasure.
To The Moon
Another critically praised story-driven indie game that flew under the radar, "To The Moon" follows two scientists with technology capable of changing people's memories. They've been hired by an old man who, filled with regrets about his recently deceased wife, wants to change his memories of their life together.
"To The Moon" features a fantastic cast of characters and a breathtaking piano score whose retro-style graphics will echo the game's themes of nostalgia and childhood.
MORE: 7 PC-Only Games to Try Now.
There's no combat in "To The Moon," no competition. What it does have is a moving story of love, loss and the power of the human mind.
Little Inferno
This 2012 indie game's premise is simple enough: chuck stuff in the fire. But with "Little Inferno" nothing is as simple as it seems.
Burning different objects produces different effects, and each successfully incinerated object produces money for buying more stuff to burn. There's a "Minecraft"-esque element to the way you can combine and create new objects to light on fire.
Built around this gameplay is a story full of snarky satire and dark humor that ranges from absurd to downright disturbing.
Fallout
Steam's in-store description for "Fallout" reads: "You've just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire [computer RPG] genre."
That's no exaggeration. Released in 1997, "Fallout" is an open-world RPG in which what's left of the human race lives in the wreckage of a nuclear holocaust.
MORE: 20 Stunning Video Game Wallpapers.
"Fallout" inspired many sequels and spinoffs, most of which are also available on Steam. The 2009 game "Fallout 3" received numerous "Game of the Year" awards.
The Longest Journey
Yet another game from the '90s that still holds up today, "The Longest Journey" is a point-and-click adventure known for its epic story, strong characters and punishingly difficult puzzles.
You play as April Ryan, a young woman capable of traveling between dimensions. The game's title isn't kidding; the scale of "The Longest Journey" is enormous, with hours of side quests and an incredible amount of prerecorded dialogue.
First released on Windows computers in 1999, "The Longest Journey" holds an important place in video game history.
Quake
If you've played any first-person shooter, ever, you have "Quake" partly to thank. Along with "Doom" (also a buried treasure on Steam), "Quake" pioneered the art of the gory, visceral first-person shooter and directly inspired many modern games such as "Turok" and "Team Fortress 2."
There's little in the way of story here — just shoot your way through hordes of Lovecraftian monsters. The game comes in easy, medium and hard modes, and there's a hidden Nightmare mode for the truly daring.
With its gratuitous violence and pulse-pounding soundtrack, you'll either love or hate "Quake"– there's no in-between with games like this.
The Bridge
Developed by Case Western University grad students, "The Bridge" is a mind-bending physics puzzler that plays with the concept of gravity and perspective.
The game describes itself as "Isaac Newton meets M.C. Escher." The objective of each level is to navigate a bespectacled researcher through increasingly complex and paradoxical landscapes by moving both the character and the ground around him.
MORE: Steam Gaming Platform Adds 14 New Indie Titles.
"The Bridge" is strongly reminiscent of "Braid," the 2008 game that introduced many gamers to the concept of "indie games." It's not just the level design and art style. Both games play with physics concepts — time in "Braid" and gravity in "The Bridge" — in a way that's both whimsical and mentally punishing.
Final Fantasy VII
Love it or hate it, "Final Fantasy VII" has a place in history for introducing American audiences to the RPG genre.
But the game came out in 1998: meaning an entire generation of gamers grew up hearing about the game but, without a PlayStation 1, 2 or a connected PlayStation 3 had no way of playing it (short of running an emulator).
That's why its arrival on Steam is so exciting. Hopefully, Square Enix will make more of its old classics available on the service. The day "Final Fantasy VI" comes to Steam will be a good day indeed.
Kentucky Route Zero
You play as a truck driver named Conway who stops at a gas station in the middle of Kentucky to ask directions to Route Zero, a road that may or may not exist.
This story-driven indie eschews combat in favor of conversation role-play and travel; each conversation Conway has can have almost as many directions as the roads he travels.
And that's just the first section of the game; "Kentucky Route Zero" is episodic, being released in sections over several months. Currently, the first two episodes are available on Steam, with the next three to come. The only downside is you have to pay $24.99 upfront to purchase the entire series (five episodes).
Penumbra: Overture
"Amnesia: The Dark Descent" became infamous in 2010 thanks to a trend of people posting YouTube reaction videos of themselves screaming and crying in horror as they played the game.
Not many people know that the developers, Frictional Games, did an earlier series of horror games beginning with "Penumbra: Overture." In terms of play and feel it's very similar to "Amnesia." You play as Philip, a physicist who in pursuit of his father finds himself trapped in a mysterious complex deep beneath the frozen wastes of Greenland.
MORE: 10 PS3 Games to Play Right Now.
"Penumbra" isn't quite as scary as "Amnesia," but that's still pretty darn frightful. If you liked "Amnesia's" controls, atmosphere and story, or you just like getting the pants scared off you, try "Penumbra."