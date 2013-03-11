17 Windows Explorer Extensions & Replacements

QTTabBar

QTTabBar is an extremely customizable open-source Windows Explorer tweak that adds a whole mess of additional features to the default Windows Explorer, most noticeably the addition of tabbed browsing, allowing you to keep open instances of Explorer to a minimum. Other features include the ability to view folders in an "exploded" view from the view pane, a favorite folders selection, recently closed folders, a customizable navigation and search toolbar, and plugin support for even more customizability.

Verdict: The tabbed browsing alone would already make it a nice addon to Windows Explorer, but the additional folder views, search functions, plugin support, and general level of customizability make this excellent for improving Windows Explorer's features.

Score: 4.5/5