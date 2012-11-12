20 HTML5 Games to Pass the Time

Sinkhole

Sinkhole puts players in the shoes of poor, unfortunate Tomo, who has just fallen down a deep sinkhole and broken his arm. Now, you need to make your way out of the cave armed only with a flashlight with limited battery life, and a book of matches. Luckily, Tomo's alone. Or at least he thinks he's alone. Or he hopes he's alone down there. Just make sure to keep a good supply of light, otherwise...well, let's not go there.

Verdict: Exploring the procedurally-generated underground hell that Tomo is stuck in is actually pretty creepy (and fun!) as hidden...things stalk you, only to be driven away by the light. Atmospheric while also equipped with a built-in tension mechanic (light sources and the creepy things) to keep players on their toes, it has a very nice pace to it.

Score: 4.5/5

