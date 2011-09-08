20 Tablet Pens For Notes and Drawing

oStylus

With its thin matte aluminum handle and hinged writing ring, the oStylus is the weirdest looking stylus I’ve ever seen. The key is that the bottom of the ring has a rough surface that contacts the display screen; the stylus comes with two replacement disks if they wear out. It works with iPads and other tablets, but it feels awkward to draw and write with and takes a little practice to write and draw with the ring. It’s surprisingly easy to get the hang of and provides a lot of drawing flexibility with the ability to create smooth, solid lines, but is hard to write with. With neither a shirt clip nor a tether, it’s hard to figure out what to do with it when the 0.4-ounce oStylus isn’t being used. Once you get the hang of oStylus, it becomes a comfortable way to draw and write with a slate. $37.50