11 Tips to Survive Far Cry: New Dawn

Know Your Enemy

As signaled by the damage numbers that float above your enemies’ heads as you shoot them, New Dawn has some RPG elements. Before you go into a situation guns blazing, take a second to scope out the situation with the Tactical Binoculars. Not only will you find out where all the hostiles are located, you’ll also learn what kind of enemy they are and what rank.

Pay attention to the rankings! Grey is an easy-to-handle level 1 enemy, while Blue and Purple equate to levels 2 and 3, respectively. Yellow signifies Elite enemies, which are the hardest. Make sure you have weapons to handle each rank or it’s going end very quickly and very badly for you.Credit: Ubisoft