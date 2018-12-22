The 14 Worst Tech Fails of 2018

Could it have been any worse?

For every awesome gadget and mind-blowing AI breakthrough we got in 2018, there was a busted product, slimy scandal or dangerous data breach that made us wish we'd just go analog.

Spoiler alert: Facebook takes top honors on our list of fails this year, due to a string of controversies and privacy blunders that even had some of us deleting our accounts.

But we also saw plenty of other mishaps big and small from across the tech sphere, from Amazon crashing on Prime Day and Google+ biting the bullet to disappointing gaming duds like the PlayStation Classic and Fallout 76. Here are the biggest — and worst — tech fails of 2018.

Credit: Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty