The Best Accessories for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
It's happening. A new Smash Bros. is around the corner. You have your Switch and your parents' old plasma television ready, and you've already taken time off work so you can dive in once the game launches. But do you seriously plan on playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Joy-Cons? No, that simply will not do. You need to prove to all your friends — and the middle schoolers at the local GameStop — that you can destroy them. Before you jump into Ultimate, make sure you have these accessories ready to up your game.
Official GameCube Controller
Super Smash Bros. has been built around the GameCube controller ever since Super Smash Bros. Melee, which is why Nintendo continues to support GameCube controllers on its modern consoles. But not all GameCube controllers are equal. If you're itching for the best GameCube controllers on the market, you'll need to comb through lots of hard-to-find ones made in the early to mid-2000s.
But if that seems overwhelming, your best bet is to buy the brand-new Smash controller released for Ultimate, a broken or heavily used old GameCube controller, and a tri-wing screwdriver. You can essentially combine the front of a new controller and the back of an old one, hodgepodging together the best of both worlds. The L and R buttons on heavily used GameCube controllers from the early 2000s have the best feel and include a metal bracket that the new controllers do not. Meanwhile, the sticks, buttons and cord tend to last longer on new units.
Modified GameCube Controller
But if hunting down specific controllers from certain years is too much for you to deal with, you could turn to custom GameCube controller modders that can take orders and ship you a ready-made, quality product. Not only will modders like Top Notch Controllers and Battle Beaver Customs ensure you receive something of perfect competitive quality, but they can also customize your controller with see-through shells, braided cables and LED lights.
Switch Pro Controller or PowerA Wired/Wireless Controller
While it's strongly recommended that a GameCube controller be used for Smash, there are other input options that will get the job done. Both the Switch Pro Controller and the PowerA Wireless Enhanced Controller/Wired Controller are high-quality units that are great for casual play. Do be wary of wireless options, as there will be lag of four to six frames. These controllers might not become the competitive standard for aspiring pros, but they're comfortable, affordable and more than reliable enough for folks keeping the action in their living rooms.
GameCube Controller Adapter
This one is a no-brainer. To use a GameCube controller on Switch, you'll need an adapter. Nintendo sells these for $19.99. Your old Wii U adapter as well as third-party units will also work.
Zowie RL2460 Gaming Monitor
Smash, like Street Fighter or Tekken, requires frame-accurate responsiveness for optimal play. Don't believe me? Jump from your regular television to a gaming monitor and feel the difference.. If you're looking for a good lag-free monitor that won't break the bank, the RL2460 for $220 is a solid buy. It utilizes a 1920 x 1080 TN LCD panel that runs at 60Hz, the correct speed for console games. If you want something more multifunctional — something that will work well with PC first-person shooters like Counter-Strike or Overwatch — we'd recommend upgrading to a monitor like the Zowie XL2540, which offers a 144-Hz refresh rate at 1920 x 1080.
GameCube Controller Case
Finding the right GameCube controller is already a challenge. If you have to spend over $100 on a custom modder only to have the stick break because your little brother threw it down the staircase, that's a significant amount of money lose. Top Notch Controllers, Battle Beaver Customs and Controller Chaos all make cases for around $20 that can protect your expensive controllers from damage. Light Shield, a minimalist controller case that was Kickstarted by Melee player Max Chung, is also a solid option. Granted, the Light Shield currently sells for $130, which might be a price too high for many to throw down.
Ethernet LAN Adapter
Internet lag can make a huge difference in any online fighting game, and Smash is no exception. Granted, when playing online, all players will need to adjust to dealing with lag. But using an Ethernet adapter means that you're doing everything in your power to ensure you're playing with the optimal hardware. Smash Ultimate even tells you which players are on Wi-Fi and which are on Ethernet. So, do you really want to be the person causing problems for everyone because you're bumping off your neighbors Wi-Fi? There are a bunch of options on Amazon, ranging from $10 to $30.
GuliKit Battery Pack
If you plan on traveling a lot, you'll need a backup battery for those long flights. And you can't let your friends get the edge on you in Smash while you twiddle your thumbs watching blockbusters like Venom on those cruddy in-flight screens. You should be playing Ultimate. But with the measly 3-hour battery life on the Nintendo Switch, having a battery backup is necessary. We recommend the GuliKit by Marvel Power. The massive, 10,000-mAh battery will provide 8 to 12 hours of juice, while not adding a giant monstrosity that engulfs your console.
Zippo Hand Warmers
Competitive Smash can sometimes feel like playing an instrument through a GameCube controller. Having warm hands can give you an advantage. Zippo, the lighter company, now makes electronic hand warmers. Holding on to a hand warmer between games will ensure that your performance doesn't stutter because of an overzealous AC unit.
Ateyo Zip-Up
When it comes to long-hour competitive gaming sessions, it's always nice to be wrapped in comfortable clothing made with gamers in mind. That's where gaming-apparel company Ateyo comes in. The Los Angeles-based clothing company has thought of everything in making a hoodie for gamers. First, the hoodie is made up of its Triple Kill fleece, which is sweat-wicking, anti-microbial and temperature-regulating. This garment also has extra material around the shoulders and diagonally stitched seams to allow for greater horizontal arm movement. Sure, that's more for players of PC shooters, but it does show that the company thought of everything. The hood also has enough room to contain your giant gaming headset, so that's always a plus. All Ateyo clothing is made in the U.S., and the company's zip-up will set you back $88.
Ojo Projector
Most of what's on this list has been very focused on competitive gaming. But let's not forget: Most players still see Smash as a party game. And playing eight-player Smash on a tiny, 7-inch display in portable mode is not ideal. Luckily, there are a few options for Nintendo Switch projectors. The Ojo projector boasts a 200-lumen brightness, an odd resolution of 854 x 480 and a 20,000-mAh battery. The other option is the upcoming AAXA S1 Mini, which is a 400-lumen projector at a higher resolution of 1280 x 720 with a 3-hour battery.
