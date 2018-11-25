The Best Accessories for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Official GameCube Controller

Super Smash Bros. has been built around the GameCube controller ever since Super Smash Bros. Melee, which is why Nintendo continues to support GameCube controllers on its modern consoles. But not all GameCube controllers are equal. If you're itching for the best GameCube controllers on the market, you'll need to comb through lots of hard-to-find ones made in the early to mid-2000s.

But if that seems overwhelming, your best bet is to buy the brand-new Smash controller released for Ultimate, a broken or heavily used old GameCube controller, and a tri-wing screwdriver. You can essentially combine the front of a new controller and the back of an old one, hodgepodging together the best of both worlds. The L and R buttons on heavily used GameCube controllers from the early 2000s have the best feel and include a metal bracket that the new controllers do not. Meanwhile, the sticks, buttons and cord tend to last longer on new units.

Credit: Nintendo