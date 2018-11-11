Best Puzzle Games on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Mobile

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

One part puzzle, another part RPG, Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido is like a delicious sashimi combo pack, served with an incredibly corny story. This game takes place in the aftermath of a war known as The Sushi Struggle, during a time when sushi is basically outlawed because there aren't any fish.

Except, there is a ton of fish, as young Musashi discovers when finding himself in the middle of the battles of the evil Republic and The Sushi Liberation Front. This is where the game’s puzzles come in, as Mushashi battles Republic guards and baddies by matching multiple sushi as they pass by on similarly colored plates. Match enough sushi and you get to hurl the plates at your opponent (don’t try this at home or at a buffet). Strategy and RPG elements come in via Sushi Sprites, adorable, Pokémon-like critters who imbue Musashi and his opponents with skills and powers. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Nintendo