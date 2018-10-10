Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise - What We Love and Hate

Bottom Line

From the aesthetics to the combat, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise is a love letter to fans of the '80's anime. I'm 10 chapters in, and I’m still having a blast turning my enemies into a pile of exploding body parts via some well-timed button presses. Some of the minigames are out of place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, but they are entertaining, nonetheless. Besides the proliferation of minigames, I just wish there were a wider variety of enemy types and a better lock-on system. However, if you're looking for an old-school beat-'em-up with some new-school flair, Lost Paradise is worth a playthrough.

Credit: Sega