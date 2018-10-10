6 Reasons to Buy the Pixel 3 (and 4 to Skip It)

Pixel 3 is here

Google's 5.5-inch Pixel 3 and 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL take the best features of the Pixel 2 — its intelligent assistant and smart cameras — and improve them with welcome enhancements. The XL model's nearly bezel-free display is a bonus, but it's not even our favorite part of Google's new lineup.

Both devices are available to preorder before they go on sale Friday, Oct. 16. Based on our early hands-on time with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, we can say that the rear cameras on the new phones look really good. But the Pixels aren't perfect, so before you race over to Google's website or your local Verizon store to place an order, check out six reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and four reasons to skip it.

Credit: Tom's Guide